The Do Better Initiative's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Donated by an awesome group of crafters for us to sell and for us to put in our sensory regulations kits that we provide to schools! They are double sided and so much fun.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you! Our supply is always changing, so we may not have the ones displayed in the pictures.
Donated by an awesome group of crafters for us to sell and to put in our sensory regulations kits that we provide to schools! They are filled with 1-3 marbles, and are really fun to play with.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you! Our supply is always changing, so we may not have the ones displayed in the pictures.
Donated by an awesome group of crafters for us to sell and for our sensory regulations kits that we provide to schools! You pull a side through the center, and it never ends!
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you! Our supply is always changing, so we may not have the ones displayed in the pictures.
Bring the joy of sensory play into your home with our amazing Sensory Play Rice! This is handmade by us at The Do Better Initiative, and we are known for having it on our sensory play tables at community events!
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you! Our supply is always changing, so we may not have the ones displayed in the pictures.
Bring the joy of sensory play into your home with our amazing Sensory Play Rice! This is handmade by us at The Do Better Initiative.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you! Our supply is always changing, so we may not have the ones displayed in the pictures.
Super cute journals donated by a crafter! A junk journal is a handmade book made from recycled and found materials like old books, magazines, paper scraps, tickets, and fabric. Each one is unique, no two are ever the same! Filled to the brim with spaces to write or draw, and with nooks and crannies to store whatever comes to mind. Truly up to you!
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you! Our supply is always changing, so we may not have the ones displayed in the pictures.
Handmade wall hangings donated by a crafter!
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you! Our supply is always changing, so we may not have the ones displayed in the pictures.
Fun and unique bookmarks donated by a crafter!
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you! Our supply is always changing, so we may not have the ones displayed in the pictures.
Amazing and festive mouse ear ornaments donated by a crafter! They are the perfect addition to your holiday decorations!
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you! Our supply is always changing, so we may not have the ones displayed in the pictures.
These are the same sensory regulation kits as the ones we provide to schools! They include the following:
⭐ Weighted Lap Pad
⭐ Noise Muffling Headphones
⭐ Visual Timer
⭐ Infinity Fidget
⭐ Marble Maze
⭐ Marble Mover Fidget
⭐ Sensory Activity Board
⭐ Suction Textured Desk Toy
⭐ Pencil Topper Fidget
If you want it girl, boy, or neutral themed, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.
The Do Better Initiative’s mission patch shows the three core missions symbolized by three symbols. It also features our founding city, Starbase, TX!
Hexagon: Special Education, symbolizing structure and learning.
Triangle: Foster Youth Support, symbolizing strength and support.
Circle: Period Poverty, symbolizing unity and equity.
The launch represents upward movement, the heart of the missions.
The Do Better Initiative’s mission patch shows the three core missions symbolized by three symbols. It also features our founding city, Starbase, TX!
Hexagon: Special Education, symbolizing structure and learning.
Triangle: Foster Youth Support, symbolizing strength and support.
Circle: Period Poverty, symbolizing unity and equity.
The launch represents upward movement, the heart of the missions.
The Do Better Initiative’s mission patch shows the three core missions symbolized by three symbols. It also features our founding city, Starbase, TX!
Hexagon: Special Education, symbolizing structure and learning.
Triangle: Foster Youth Support, symbolizing strength and support.
Circle: Period Poverty, symbolizing unity and equity.
The launch represents upward movement, the heart of the missions.
The Do Better Initiative’s mission patch shows the three core missions symbolized by three symbols. It also features our founding city, Starbase, TX!
Hexagon: Special Education, symbolizing structure and learning.
Triangle: Foster Youth Support, symbolizing strength and support.
Circle: Period Poverty, symbolizing unity and equity.
The launch represents upward movement, the heart of the missions.
This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
Kadogoo does not have a family to live with, but he has a big dream. He wants everyone to know who he is. How will he make his dream come true?
Given to us by generous donor to spread awareness about foster care around the world.
We received these notebooks as a generous donation. They are so beautiful and vibrant!🦒
A 5x7 canvas of Emma Luna's original artwork, each piece a testament to her spirit. One Emma Luna Art funds an entire sensory regulation kit for a classroom!
The Do Better Initiative’s mission patch shows the three core missions symbolized by three symbols. It also features our founding city, Starbase, TX!
Hexagon: Special Education, symbolizing structure and learning.
Triangle: Foster Youth Support, symbolizing strength and support.
Circle: Period Poverty, symbolizing unity and equity.
The launch represents upward movement, the heart of the missions.
These ornaments were generously donated by a crafter.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
These 4 different adorable monster ornaments were donated by a crafter!
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you! Our supply is always changing, so we may not have the ones displayed in the pictures.
This cute ornament was donated by a crafter!
Generously donated by a crafter. Perfect to put gift cards in, or any little gift! Filled to the brim with nooks-and-crannies.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info. If not, we will choose it for you!
These amazing Santa bags were donated by a generous crafter!
They are great for a reusable gift bags, Christmas themed storage, or whatever your heart fancies!
These amazing Santa bags were donated by a generous crafter!
They are great for a reusable gift bags, Christmas themed storage, or whatever your heart fancies!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!