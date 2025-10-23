The Do Better Initiative's Shop

Offered by

Marble Mazes
$7

Donated by an awesome group of crafters for us to sell and for us to put in our sensory regulations kits that we provide to schools! They are double sided and so much fun.


If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

Marble Movers
$5

Donated by an awesome group of crafters for us to sell and to put in our sensory regulations kits that we provide to schools! They are filled with 1-3 marbles, and are really fun to play with.


If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

Infinity Fidgets
$7

Donated by an awesome group of crafters for us to sell and for our sensory regulations kits that we provide to schools! You pull a side through the center, and it never ends!


If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

Sensory Play Rice
$6.50

Bring the joy of sensory play into your home with our amazing Sensory Play Rice! This is handmade by us at The Do Better Initiative, and we are known for having it on our sensory play tables at community events!


If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

Sensory Play Pasta
$6.50

Bring the joy of sensory play into your home with our amazing Sensory Play Rice! This is handmade by us at The Do Better Initiative.


If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

Junk Journal
$5

Super cute journals donated by a crafter! A junk journal is a handmade book made from recycled and found materials like old books, magazines, paper scraps, tickets, and fabric. Each one is unique, no two are ever the same! Filled to the brim with spaces to write or draw, and with nooks and crannies to store whatever comes to mind. Truly up to you!

 

If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

Circle Wall Hangings
$10

Handmade wall hangings donated by a crafter!

If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

Bookmarks
$2

Fun and unique bookmarks donated by a crafter!


If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

Festive Mouse Ear Ornaments
$5

Amazing and festive mouse ear ornaments donated by a crafter! They are the perfect addition to your holiday decorations!


If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

Sensory Regulation Kit
$44

These are the same sensory regulation kits as the ones we provide to schools! They include the following: 

⭐ Weighted Lap Pad

⭐ Noise Muffling Headphones 

⭐ Visual Timer

⭐ Infinity Fidget

⭐ Marble Maze

⭐ Marble Mover Fidget

⭐ Sensory Activity Board

⭐ Suction Textured Desk Toy

⭐ Pencil Topper Fidget

If you want it girl, boy, or neutral themed, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

Medium Mission Patch T-Shirt
$25

The Do Better Initiative’s mission patch shows the three core missions symbolized by three symbols. It also features our founding city, Starbase, TX!
Hexagon: Special Education, symbolizing structure and learning.
Triangle: Foster Youth Support, symbolizing strength and support.
Circle: Period Poverty, symbolizing unity and equity.
The launch represents upward movement, the heart of the missions.

Large Mission Patch T-Shirt
$25

The Do Better Initiative’s mission patch shows the three core missions symbolized by three symbols. It also features our founding city, Starbase, TX!
Hexagon: Special Education, symbolizing structure and learning.
Triangle: Foster Youth Support, symbolizing strength and support.
Circle: Period Poverty, symbolizing unity and equity.
The launch represents upward movement, the heart of the missions.

X-Large Mission Patch T-Shirt
$25

The Do Better Initiative’s mission patch shows the three core missions symbolized by three symbols. It also features our founding city, Starbase, TX!
Hexagon: Special Education, symbolizing structure and learning.
Triangle: Foster Youth Support, symbolizing strength and support.
Circle: Period Poverty, symbolizing unity and equity.
The launch represents upward movement, the heart of the missions.

2X-Large Mission Patch T-Shirt
$25

The Do Better Initiative’s mission patch shows the three core missions symbolized by three symbols. It also features our founding city, Starbase, TX!
Hexagon: Special Education, symbolizing structure and learning.
Triangle: Foster Youth Support, symbolizing strength and support.
Circle: Period Poverty, symbolizing unity and equity.
The launch represents upward movement, the heart of the missions.

1 Velcro Plastic Bag
$6

This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

1 Book Cover
$4

This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

1 Luggage Tag
$4

This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

1 Scrunchie
$4

This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

1 Tote Bag
$12

This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

1 Wrist Keychain
$5

This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

1 Wallet
$8

This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

1 Eyeglass Holder
$6

This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

1 Lanyard
$5

This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

1 Double-Sided Baby Bib
$6

This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

1 Zipper Purse
$10

This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

1 Cinched Backpack
$15

This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

1 Child Apron
$25

This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

1 Adult Apron
$25

This item was handmade by young entrepreneurs from the Sowing Hope School in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi, Africa, and was donated by our friend who brought period kits to girls in April, 2025.
If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

Kadogoo is Everywhere Picture Book
$4

Kadogoo does not have a family to live with, but he has a big dream. He wants everyone to know who he is. How will he make his dream come true?

Given to us by generous donor to spread awareness about foster care around the world.

Giraffe Notebook
$5

We received these notebooks as a generous donation. They are so beautiful and vibrant!🦒

Emma Luna Art
$25

A 5x7 canvas of Emma Luna's original artwork, each piece a testament to her spirit. One Emma Luna Art funds an entire sensory regulation kit for a classroom!

Mission Patch Sticker
$4

The Do Better Initiative’s mission patch shows the three core missions symbolized by three symbols. It also features our founding city, Starbase, TX!
Hexagon: Special Education, symbolizing structure and learning.
Triangle: Foster Youth Support, symbolizing strength and support.
Circle: Period Poverty, symbolizing unity and equity.
The launch represents upward movement, the heart of the missions.

Bright Future Sticker
$4
Rad Do Better Sticker
$4
Do Better Logo Sticker
$4
Do Better Sticker Bundle (4 Stickers)
$15
1 Christmas Ornament
$2

These ornaments were generously donated by a crafter.

If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

1 Monster Friend Ornament
$2.50

These 4 different adorable monster ornaments were donated by a crafter! 


If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

Cute Dog Laying on House Ornament
$2

This cute ornament was donated by a crafter!

Christmas Gift Card Holders
$2

Generously donated by a crafter. Perfect to put gift cards in, or any little gift! Filled to the brim with nooks-and-crannies.

If you want a specific color or pattern, let us know when we email you with the shipping info.

6" Tall Santa Bag
$10

These amazing Santa bags were donated by a generous crafter!

They are great for a reusable gift bags, Christmas themed storage, or whatever your heart fancies!

9" Tall Santa Bag
$12

These amazing Santa bags were donated by a generous crafter!

They are great for a reusable gift bags, Christmas themed storage, or whatever your heart fancies!

