The Dog Days of Summer Grand Session

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This includes Thursday - Sunday housing and meals from Breakfast Friday thru Breakfast Sunday
This is only a day pass. This does not include meals or housing
This includes Grand Officer, Past Grands & Spouses Luncheon
Friday Dinner
This includes DORP, LOV and Men of Job's Luncheons
This includes PGBHQs & Sponsors
If registration is postmarked after May 1st, 2026
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!