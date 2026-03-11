Job's Daughters International IN GGC

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Job's Daughters International IN GGC

About this event

The Dog Days of Summer Grand Session

101 Branigin Blvd

Franklin, IN 46131, USA

Full Registration
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This includes Thursday - Sunday housing and meals from Breakfast Friday thru Breakfast Sunday

Day Registration
$20

This is only a day pass. This does not include meals or housing

Friday Lunch
$15

This includes Grand Officer, Past Grands & Spouses Luncheon

Formal Banquet
$20

Friday Dinner

Saturday Lunch
$15

This includes DORP, LOV and Men of Job's Luncheons

Saturday Dinner
$20

This includes PGBHQs & Sponsors

Voting Delegate/Credentials
$10
Late Fee
$25

If registration is postmarked after May 1st, 2026

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