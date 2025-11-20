Price University

Offered by

Price University

About the memberships

The Donor's Circle: Stand With A Trailblazer

Seed Level
$100

Renews monthly

The Seed level invites believers to plant into Dr. Paula Price’s ministry with consistent, faithful giving that contributes to the growth of her work. Their consistent giving helps nourish the roots of her global assignment.


What Their Support Helps Fund:

  • Foundational ministry operations
  • Digital and media outreach
  • Educational resources and public teachings

Every Contributor at this level will receive a monthly newsletter communicating how your seeds have been growing the vision.

Seed Level
$200

Renews monthly

The Seed level invites believers to plant into Dr. Paula Price’s ministry with consistent, faithful giving that contributes to the growth of her work. Their consistent giving helps nourish the roots of her global assignment.


What Their Support Helps Fund:

  • Foundational ministry operations
  • Digital and media outreach
  • Educational resources and public teachings

Every Contributor at this level will receive a monthly newsletter communicating how your seeds have been growing the vision.

Partner Level
$250

Renews monthly

Partners are steady supporters who intentionally carry the weight of ongoing ministry needs. Their giving strengthens the day-to-day operations and equips Dr. Price’s initiatives for consistent impact.


Their Support Helps Fund:

  • Staff and operational infrastructure
  • Training, program development, and education initiatives
  • Media production, publishing, and curriculum development

Partner Level Benefits Include:

Monthly Subscription Toolkit, Prayer, Newsletter, Exclusive updates & offerings.

Partner Level
$500

Renews monthly

Partners are steady supporters who intentionally carry the weight of ongoing ministry needs. Their giving strengthens the day-to-day operations and equips Dr. Price’s initiatives for consistent impact.


Their Support Helps Fund:

  • Staff and operational infrastructure
  • Training, program development, and education initiatives
  • Media production, publishing, and curriculum development

Partner Level Benefits Include:

Monthly Subscription Toolkit, Prayer, Newsletter, Exclusive updates & offerings.

Partner Level
$750

Renews monthly

Partners are steady supporters who intentionally carry the weight of ongoing ministry needs. Their giving strengthens the day-to-day operations and equips Dr. Price’s initiatives for consistent impact.


Their Support Helps Fund:

  • Staff and operational infrastructure
  • Training, program development, and education initiatives
  • Media production, publishing, and curriculum development

Partner Level Benefits Include:

Monthly Subscription Toolkit, Prayer, Newsletter, Exclusive updates & offerings.

Donor Level
$1,000

Renews monthly

Donors represent the highest level of commitment—visionaries who invest significantly in Dr. Paula Price’s apostolic, prophetic, and institutional legacy. Their contributions empower long-term expansion and major kingdom initiatives.


Their Support Helps Fund:

  • Large-scale ministry projects and institutional development
  • Leadership training, global outreach, and apostolic education
  • Strategic expansion, innovation, and future-building initiatives.

Donor Level Benefits Include:

Exclusive Donor Gift Box, Monthly Subscription Toolkit, Prayer, Newsletter, Exclusive updates & offerings,

Early access to books, materials and other special products, Annual donor reception, and

Exclusive VIP Event access

Donor Level
$1,500

Renews monthly

Donors represent the highest level of commitment—visionaries who invest significantly in Dr. Paula Price’s apostolic, prophetic, and institutional legacy. Their contributions empower long-term expansion and major kingdom initiatives.


Their Support Helps Fund:

  • Large-scale ministry projects and institutional development
  • Leadership training, global outreach, and apostolic education
  • Strategic expansion, innovation, and future-building initiatives.

Donor Level Benefits Include:

Exclusive Donor Gift Box, Monthly Subscription Toolkit, Prayer, Newsletter, Exclusive updates & offerings,

Early access to books, materials and other special products, Annual donor reception, and

Exclusive VIP Event access

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