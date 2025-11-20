The Donor's Circle: Stand With A Trailblazer

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
The Seed level invites believers to plant into Dr. Paula Price’s ministry with consistent, faithful giving that contributes to the growth of her work. Their consistent giving helps nourish the roots of her global assignment.
What Their Support Helps Fund:
Every Contributor at this level will receive a monthly newsletter communicating how your seeds have been growing the vision.
Renews monthly
The Seed level invites believers to plant into Dr. Paula Price’s ministry with consistent, faithful giving that contributes to the growth of her work. Their consistent giving helps nourish the roots of her global assignment.
What Their Support Helps Fund:
Every Contributor at this level will receive a monthly newsletter communicating how your seeds have been growing the vision.
Renews monthly
Partners are steady supporters who intentionally carry the weight of ongoing ministry needs. Their giving strengthens the day-to-day operations and equips Dr. Price’s initiatives for consistent impact.
Their Support Helps Fund:
Partner Level Benefits Include:
Monthly Subscription Toolkit, Prayer, Newsletter, Exclusive updates & offerings.
Renews monthly
Partners are steady supporters who intentionally carry the weight of ongoing ministry needs. Their giving strengthens the day-to-day operations and equips Dr. Price’s initiatives for consistent impact.
Their Support Helps Fund:
Partner Level Benefits Include:
Monthly Subscription Toolkit, Prayer, Newsletter, Exclusive updates & offerings.
Renews monthly
Partners are steady supporters who intentionally carry the weight of ongoing ministry needs. Their giving strengthens the day-to-day operations and equips Dr. Price’s initiatives for consistent impact.
Their Support Helps Fund:
Partner Level Benefits Include:
Monthly Subscription Toolkit, Prayer, Newsletter, Exclusive updates & offerings.
Renews monthly
Donors represent the highest level of commitment—visionaries who invest significantly in Dr. Paula Price’s apostolic, prophetic, and institutional legacy. Their contributions empower long-term expansion and major kingdom initiatives.
Their Support Helps Fund:
Donor Level Benefits Include:
Exclusive Donor Gift Box, Monthly Subscription Toolkit, Prayer, Newsletter, Exclusive updates & offerings,
Early access to books, materials and other special products, Annual donor reception, and
Exclusive VIP Event access
Renews monthly
Donors represent the highest level of commitment—visionaries who invest significantly in Dr. Paula Price’s apostolic, prophetic, and institutional legacy. Their contributions empower long-term expansion and major kingdom initiatives.
Their Support Helps Fund:
Donor Level Benefits Include:
Exclusive Donor Gift Box, Monthly Subscription Toolkit, Prayer, Newsletter, Exclusive updates & offerings,
Early access to books, materials and other special products, Annual donor reception, and
Exclusive VIP Event access
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