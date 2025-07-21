The Door's Annual Gathering of Grace Benefit Dinner 2025 - Sponsorships

Official sponsor billing.
Logo/name on our program and tables.
Public thank you from the stage at the event.
Multiple social media shout-outs recognizing you as an advocate for women and children.
Logo/name on event program and one table (8 seats).
Public thank you at the event.
One social media shout-out recognizing you as an advocate for women and children.
Logo/name on event program and one table (8 seats).
Public thank you at the event.
Logo/name on event program and one table (8 seats).
Public thank you at the event.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing