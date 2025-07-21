The Door's Annual Gathering of Grace Benefit Dinner 2025 - Sponsorships

680 Innovation Blvd

Forney, TX 75126, USA

Presenting Sponsor - Gathering of Grace Leader
$5,000

Official sponsor billing.

Logo/name on our program and tables.

Public thank you from the stage at the event.

Multiple social media shout-outs recognizing you as an advocate for women and children.

Platinum Sponsor - Door of Hope
$2,500

Logo/name on event program and one table (8 seats).

Public thank you at the event.

One social media shout-out recognizing you as an advocate for women and children.

Gold Sponsor - Grace in Action
$1,000

Logo/name on event program and one table (8 seats).

Public thank you at the event.

Silver Sponsor - Standing in the Gap
$500

Logo/name on event program and one table (8 seats).

Public thank you at the event.

