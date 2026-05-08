The Dreamer Project Foundation 2026 Inaugural Golf Outing

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About this event
Single golfer, includes snack, full lunch, and access to the day party
Single golfer, includes snack, full lunch, and access to the day party
Access to the Day Party only
Entry for a team of four golfers, includes snack, full lunch and access to the day party for the four golfers
Corporate Banner, cart sign, hole sign, flyer and foursome for golf
PLEASE EMAIL YOUR COMPANY LOGO TO [email protected]
Corporate banner, flyer, cart sign and foursome for golf
PLEASE EMAIL YOUR COMPANY LOGO TO [email protected]
Corporate Banner, hole sign, cart sign, and foursome for golf
PLEASE EMAIL YOUR COMPANY LOGO TO [email protected]
$
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