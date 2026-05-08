The Dreamer Project Foundation Inc

Hosted by

The Dreamer Project Foundation Inc

About this event

The Dreamer Project Foundation 2026 Inaugural Golf Outing

23520 Crawford Ave

University Park, IL 60484, USA

Individual Golfer -Early Bird
$150
Available until Jun 30

Single golfer, includes snack, full lunch, and access to the day party

Individual Golfer -General Ticket
$175

Single golfer, includes snack, full lunch, and access to the day party

Day Party Only
$30

Access to the Day Party only

Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry for a team of four golfers, includes snack, full lunch and access to the day party for the four golfers

Ace Sponsorship
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Corporate Banner, cart sign, hole sign, flyer and foursome for golf


PLEASE EMAIL YOUR COMPANY LOGO TO [email protected]

Eagle Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Corporate banner, flyer, cart sign and foursome for golf


PLEASE EMAIL YOUR COMPANY LOGO TO [email protected]

Birdie Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Corporate Banner, hole sign, cart sign, and foursome for golf


PLEASE EMAIL YOUR COMPANY LOGO TO [email protected]

Par Sponsorship
$1,000

18x24 Hole sign and beverage cart sign


PLEASE EMAIL YOUR COMPANY LOGO TO [email protected]

Two Putt Sponsorship
$500

12x18 Hole sign and Cart sign


PLEASE EMAIL YOUR COMPANY LOGO TO [email protected]

One Putt Sponsorship
$125

12x18 Hole Sign


PLEASE EMAIL YOUR COMPANY LOGO TO [email protected]

Add a donation for The Dreamer Project Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!