Hosted by

Corinthians International Sports Academy

About this event

The Dreams FC vs El Salvador Parking Lot 2

8000 TX-1604 Loop

San Antonio, TX 78249, USA

General Admission
Free

PARKING PASS – RESTRICTED USE

This parking pass is strictly personal and non-transferable.
Resale or reproduction is strictly prohibited.


The game is an exclusive, closed-door event.


This event is closed to the public, and this access is valid only for previously authorized individuals.

🚗 Exclusive use for:
Board, invited guests, and event staff.

📍 Valid only at Parking Lot #2

Access will be controlled via QR code and must be presented upon entry.


The organization reserves the right of admission.



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