The Dreams FC vs El Salvador Parking Lot 2

About this event
PARKING PASS – RESTRICTED USE
This parking pass is strictly personal and non-transferable.
Resale or reproduction is strictly prohibited.
The game is an exclusive, closed-door event.
This event is closed to the public, and this access is valid only for previously authorized individuals.
🚗 Exclusive use for:
Board, invited guests, and event staff.
📍 Valid only at Parking Lot #2
Access will be controlled via QR code and must be presented upon entry.
The organization reserves the right of admission.
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