The Dreams FC vs El Salvador Parking Lot 2

PARKING PASS – RESTRICTED USE

This parking pass is strictly personal and non-transferable.

Resale or reproduction is strictly prohibited.





The game is an exclusive, closed-door event.





This event is closed to the public, and this access is valid only for previously authorized individuals.

🚗 Exclusive use for:

Board, invited guests, and event staff.

📍 Valid only at Parking Lot #2

Access will be controlled via QR code and must be presented upon entry.



The organization reserves the right of admission.







