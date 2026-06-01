The DS&P Foundation, Inc's Memberships

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About the memberships
No expiration
Support The DS&P Foundation, Inc. as a Community Supporter Member and help advance our mission to empower women, strengthen families, and create meaningful community impact through wellness, education, leadership, scholarship access, and outreach programs.
No expiration
Supports our mission to create empowering programs, community resources, scholarship access, and purpose-driven opportunities for women and families.
No expiration
Helps strengthen leadership, wellness, education, and community impact initiatives that encourage women and families to thrive.
No expiration
A higher-impact membership for supporters who want to help expand programs, scholarships, outreach, and long-term community-centered initiatives.
No expiration
A recurring monthly membership that provides steady support for The DS&P Foundation’s programs, outreach, scholarships, and community care initiatives.
$
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