The DS&P Foundation, Inc

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The DS&P Foundation, Inc

About the memberships

The DS&P Foundation, Inc's Memberships

Community Supporter Membership
$25

No expiration

Support The DS&P Foundation, Inc. as a Community Supporter Member and help advance our mission to empower women, strengthen families, and create meaningful community impact through wellness, education, leadership, scholarship access, and outreach programs.

Empowerment Membership
$50

No expiration

Supports our mission to create empowering programs, community resources, scholarship access, and purpose-driven opportunities for women and families.

Leadership Membership
$100

No expiration

Helps strengthen leadership, wellness, education, and community impact initiatives that encourage women and families to thrive.

Legacy Membership
$250

No expiration

A higher-impact membership for supporters who want to help expand programs, scholarships, outreach, and long-term community-centered initiatives.

Monthly Mission Partner
$10

No expiration

A recurring monthly membership that provides steady support for The DS&P Foundation’s programs, outreach, scholarships, and community care initiatives.

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