The Dwelling Place Third Annual Golf Outing

Turtle Run Golf Course

Golf Team of Four with Hole Sponsorship
$500

Grab your team and sign up! Includes Hole Sponsorship plus 4-Person Team! Greens fees, golf cart, lunch and prizes. Plus, name on signage!

Golf Team of Four
$400

Grab your team and sign up! Includes registration for a 4-Person Team! Greens fees, golf cart, lunch and prizes!

Single Golf Registration
$100

No team, no worries. We will place you on a team. $100 per person includes greens fees, golf cart, lunch and prizes!

"Hole Sponsor"
$100

Sponsor a hole for $100. Includes signage. and event recognition!

"Feed Your Neighbor Sponsor"
$100

A generous way to feed those in need! $100 is the average cost of a day's lunch at TDP Day Center.

"Light in the Darkness Sponsor"
$1,000

The average cost of feeding our neighbors lunch at TDP Day Center is $100 per day. You would provide 10 days of hot meals to those in need. What a blessing!

Recognition on social media and signage at the event.

“Shelter Sponsor””
$500

Supports the monthly expense of one shelter.

