The Eagle Landing & Legacy Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program, including food, team fun, photos, and music.
Important Note: All tickets are non-refundable, as your purchase directly supports our fundraising efforts for the King/Drew Football program. Thank you for helping our boys soar!
Enjoy the full program, including food, team fun, photos, and music.
Important Note: All tickets are non-refundable, as your purchase directly supports our fundraising efforts for the King/Drew Football program. Thank you for helping our boys soar!
$
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