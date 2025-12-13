Parents Of Kd Football

Hosted by

Parents Of Kd Football

About this event

The Eagle Landing & Legacy Gala

1601 E 120th St

Los Angeles, CA 90059, USA

Guest Seat - Adult
$10

Enjoy the full program, including food, team fun, photos, and music.

Important Note: All tickets are non-refundable, as your purchase directly supports our fundraising efforts for the King/Drew Football program. Thank you for helping our boys soar!

Guest Seat - Kid (12yrs and under)
$8

Enjoy the full program, including food, team fun, photos, and music.

Important Note: All tickets are non-refundable, as your purchase directly supports our fundraising efforts for the King/Drew Football program. Thank you for helping our boys soar!

Add a donation for Parents Of Kd Football

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!