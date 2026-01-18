The Ebony Canal: A Story on Black Infant Health

About this event
One Shared Journey
Twenty-seven weeks of pregnancy marks a critical point in development, when care, support, and protection matter deeply. This ticket honors that moment and invites community members into a shared conversation about pregnancy, birth, and the systems that shape outcomes for families. It reflects the sacred, vulnerable transition of the first two trimesters and ensures access to dialogue without financial barriers.
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Because access to conversation, education, and collective healing around maternal health should never be out of reach.
Forty Weeks. One Healthy Beginning.
Forty weeks represents the completion of pregnancy and the beginning of life with a baby. This ticket reflects arrival, transition, and responsibility, inviting deeper engagement in conversation about what it takes to support families—not only at birth, but well beyond it. VIP access acknowledges a heightened commitment to sustaining community-based maternal health efforts and advocacy.
Full-Term Admission (VIP) Includes:
Your purchase helps sustain grassroots organizations and advocacy efforts working to ensure safe pregnancies, healthy births, and thriving families.
Nine represents legacy the impact that extends beyond a single pregnancy to generations of families and communities. Legacy Sponsors help reshape systems, amplify truth, and sustain long-term solutions for maternal health equity. Legacy Sponsors will receive name recognition during a three-week radio promotion campaign across both stations, reaching diverse audiences throughout Greater Rochester. The total added media value of this campaign exceeds $4,500.
Additional Legacy Sponsor benefits now include:
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Advancing Maternal Health Equity
Nine reflects continuity and commitment standing with mothers through every stage of pregnancy, birth, and postpartum care. Champion Sponsors elevate the voices and solutions that move maternal health equity from awareness to action.
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Supporting Community-Centered Solutions
Advocacy is about presence, persistence, and partnership. This level reflects the collective effort required across nine months to ensure healthy outcomes for mothers and babies before, during, and after birth.
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Standing for Mothers and Families
This level symbolizes showing up month by month when it matters most. Community Sponsors affirm that maternal health is a shared responsibility rooted in care, culture, and compassion.
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Showing Up Where It Matters
Every movement needs people willing to stand in solidarity. This level reflects one voice within nine months a reminder that each contribution, no matter the size, matters in advancing maternal health justice.
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