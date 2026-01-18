The Ebony Canal: A Story on Black Infant Health

One Shared Journey





Twenty-seven weeks of pregnancy marks a critical point in development, when care, support, and protection matter deeply. This ticket honors that moment and invites community members into a shared conversation about pregnancy, birth, and the systems that shape outcomes for families. It reflects the sacred, vulnerable transition of the first two trimesters and ensures access to dialogue without financial barriers.

Benefits Include:

Film Screening of The Ebony Canal

Panel Discussion & Facilitated Community Dialogue

Tour of the George Eastman Museum

Community Reception

Because access to conversation, education, and collective healing around maternal health should never be out of reach.