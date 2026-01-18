Health Transformers, Inc.

Hosted by

Health Transformers, Inc.

About this event

The Ebony Canal: A Story on Black Infant Health

900 East Ave

Rochester, NY 14607, USA

27 Weeks — End of the Second Trimester
$27

One Shared Journey


Twenty-seven weeks of pregnancy marks a critical point in development, when care, support, and protection matter deeply. This ticket honors that moment and invites community members into a shared conversation about pregnancy, birth, and the systems that shape outcomes for families. It reflects the sacred, vulnerable transition of the first two trimesters and ensures access to dialogue without financial barriers.

Benefits Include:

  • Film Screening of The Ebony Canal
  • Panel Discussion & Facilitated Community Dialogue
  • Tour of the George Eastman Museum
  • Community Reception

Because access to conversation, education, and collective healing around maternal health should never be out of reach.

Full-Term Admission (VIP)
$40

Forty Weeks. One Healthy Beginning.


Forty weeks represents the completion of pregnancy and the beginning of life with a baby. This ticket reflects arrival, transition, and responsibility, inviting deeper engagement in conversation about what it takes to support families—not only at birth, but well beyond it. VIP access acknowledges a heightened commitment to sustaining community-based maternal health efforts and advocacy.

Full-Term Admission (VIP) Includes:

  • Invitation to the VIP Pre-Reception with exclusive photo opportunity
  • Priority seating for Film Screening of The Ebony Canal
  • Panel Discussion & Facilitated Community Dialogue
  • Community Reception
  • Tour of the George Eastman Museum

Your purchase helps sustain grassroots organizations and advocacy efforts working to ensure safe pregnancies, healthy births, and thriving families.

Legacy Sponsor
$9,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Nine represents legacy the impact that extends beyond a single pregnancy to generations of families and communities. Legacy Sponsors help reshape systems, amplify truth, and sustain long-term solutions for maternal health equity. Legacy Sponsors will receive name recognition during a three-week radio promotion campaign across both stations, reaching diverse audiences throughout Greater Rochester. The total added media value of this campaign exceeds $4,500.


Additional Legacy Sponsor benefits now include:

  • On-air sponsor mention during a live interview prior to the screening on The Beat 105.5 FM and Mega 97.5 FM (Spanish-language station)
  • Radio station social media recognition, including tagged posts and at least one promotional flyer shared on station platforms

Benefits include:

  • Premier recognition as Presenting Sponsor
  • Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials (print & digital)
  • Verbal recognition during opening and closing remarks
  • Opportunity to offer a brief welcome or recorded message
  • 12 VIP tickets
    • Invitation to the VIP Pre-Reception with exclusive photo opportunity
    • Priority seating for Film Screening of The Ebony Canal
    • Panel Discussion & Facilitated Community Dialogue
    • Community Reception
    • Tour of the George Eastman Museum
  • Recognition in post-event media and thank-you communications
  • Acknowledgment of your role in supporting direct donations to community birth-equity organizations
Champion Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

Advancing Maternal Health Equity

Nine reflects continuity and commitment standing with mothers through every stage of pregnancy, birth, and postpartum care. Champion Sponsors elevate the voices and solutions that move maternal health equity from awareness to action.

Benefits include:

  • Logo placement on event materials and program
  • 9 complimentary tickets
    • Film Screening of The Ebony Canal
    • Panel Discussion & Facilitated Community Dialogue
    • Tour of the George Eastman Museum
    • Community Reception
  • Recognition during the event
  • Social media acknowledgment
  • Inclusion in sponsor listing connected to community donations
Advocate Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Supporting Community-Centered Solutions

Advocacy is about presence, persistence, and partnership. This level reflects the collective effort required across nine months to ensure healthy outcomes for mothers and babies before, during, and after birth.

Benefits include:

  • Name or logo listed in program and on event webpage
  • 6 complimentary tickets
    • Film Screening of The Ebony Canal
    • Panel Discussion & Facilitated Community Dialogue
    • Tour of the George Eastman Museum
    • Community Reception
  • Group recognition during the screening
  • Social media group thank-you post
Community Sponsor
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Standing for Mothers and Families

This level symbolizes showing up month by month when it matters most. Community Sponsors affirm that maternal health is a shared responsibility rooted in care, culture, and compassion.

Benefits include:

  • Name listed on sponsor slide and event webpage
  • 3 complimentary tickets
    • Film Screening of The Ebony Canal
    • Panel Discussion & Facilitated Community Dialogue
    • Tour of the George Eastman Museum
    • Community Reception
  • Recognition as a supporter of local maternal health organizations
Friend of the Cause
$300

Showing Up Where It Matters

Every movement needs people willing to stand in solidarity. This level reflects one voice within nine months a reminder that each contribution, no matter the size, matters in advancing maternal health justice.

Benefits include:

  • Name listed in the community supporter’s section
  • 1 complimentary ticket
    • Film Screening of The Ebony Canal
    • Panel Discussion & Facilitated Community Dialogue
    • Tour of the George Eastman Museum
    • Community Reception
  • Collective acknowledgment during closing remarks
Add a donation for Health Transformers, Inc.

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