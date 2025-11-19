The Efshar Project: Powering Possibilities Lunch + Learn with Award-Winning Educator Jonathan Schmidt-Chapman | 1.7.25 (11:30-1:00p) (copy)

Includes table of 10 seats, lunch for your guests, and your recognition of your name and/or organization (e.g. business) at the event as an Efshar Ambassador and an opportunity to dedicate your gift in honor or memory of a teacher, child or anyone else that inspires you to give. Efshar is pleased that donations or sponsorships may qualify for the Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit, allowing donors to claim a 50% state income tax credit on qualifying donations. This means your $1,000 gift may offer a $500 state tax credit, maximizing the impact of your generosity, reducing the total while supporting high-quality Jewish early childhood education. Please consult with your tax advisor to understand how this credit may apply to your individual tax situation.