The Efshar Project: Powering Possibilities Lunch + Learn with Award-Winning Educator Jonathan Schmidt-Chapman | 1.7.25 (11:30-1:00p) (copy)

This ticket grants access to the Lunch + Learn event featuring award-winning theater artist and Jewish educator Jonathan Shmidt Chapman, including a gourmet lunch and community engagement.
Includes table of 10 seats, lunch for your guests, and your name listed at event . Efshar is pleased that donations or sponsorships may qualify for a 50% Colorado state income tax credit through the Colorado Child Care Contribution Credit (commonly referred to as the 5C tax credit).This significant tax advantage enhances the impact of your support for high-quality Jewish early childhood education. Please consult with your tax advisor to understand how this credit may apply to your individual tax situation.
Includes table of 10 seats, lunch for your guests, and your recognition of your name and/or organization (e.g. business) at the event as an Efshar Ambassador and an opportunity to dedicate your gift in honor or memory of a teacher, child or anyone else that inspires you to give. Efshar is pleased that donations or sponsorships may qualify for the Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit, allowing donors to claim a 50% state income tax credit on qualifying donations. This means your $1,000 gift may offer a $500 state tax credit, maximizing the impact of your generosity, reducing the total while supporting high-quality Jewish early childhood education. Please consult with your tax advisor to understand how this credit may apply to your individual tax situation.
This ticket is for guests personally invited by a Table Host or Efshar Ambassador. Your attendance has been generously covered, granting you full access to the "Powering Possibilities" luncheon. We look forward to welcoming you to this inspiring event.
A gift at this level funds professional development for six Efshar partner Jewish early childhood centers, benefiting 150 teachers and improving education for over 700 children. Sponsorship benefits include: Exclusive naming rights (e.g., “Powering Possibilities presented by [Sponsor]”). Logo prominently displayed on all event materials. Opportunity to speak at the event. Reserved premium table for 10 guests. Featured highlight in The Efshar Project’s post-event impact report. Dedicated feature in The Efshar Project's newsletter or blog, showcasing their support. Prominent recognition via social media, PR, and thank-you campaign.
A gift at this level sponsors Reflective Consultation for ten Efshar directors, enhancing their leadership and management skills to improve experiences for hundreds of children and families. Sponsorship benefits include: Logo displayed on event materials. Reserved table for 10 guests. Recognition during a specific segment of the program (e.g., "This segment is brought to you by [Sponsor Name]."). Recognition in a post-event thank-you email to all attendees. Social media recognition with a sponsor spotlight post.
A gift at this level supports one teacher's annual stipend for Efshar’s Teacher Leader Council, keeping exceptional educators and promoting a vibrant professional community across 17 Efshar partner ECE centers. Sponsorship benefits include: Logo displayed on event materials. Reserved table for 10 guests. Opportunity to include promotional materials or a small branded giveaway for attendees. Recognition in a digital slideshow displayed during the event. Social media thank-you.
