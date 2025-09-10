The Ego Project Fundation Co. 's shop

In this 45-minute consultation, we will:
- Discuss your child’s current challenges and strengths.
- Identify early signs of dyslexia and related learning barriers.
- Review home and school routines that may affect progress.
- Provide immediate strategies you can begin using right away.
- Outline the next steps toward a structured intervention plan.
👉 This session is not generic advice — it is a focused diagnostic conversation designed to give you clarity, direction, and practical tools from the very first meeting.