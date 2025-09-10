The Ego Project Fundation Co. 's shop

In this 45-minute consultation, we will:





Discuss your child’s current challenges and strengths.

Identify early signs of dyslexia and related learning barriers.

Review home and school routines that may affect progress.

Provide immediate strategies you can begin using right away.

Outline the next steps toward a structured intervention plan.









👉 This session is not generic advice — it is a focused diagnostic conversation designed to give you clarity, direction, and practical tools from the very first meeting.



