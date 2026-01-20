The Eli Home, Inc

Hosted by

The Eli Home, Inc

About this event

Carroll Shelby Foundation Golf Classic benefitting The Eli Home for Abused Children

1800 Eagle Glen Pkwy

Corona, CA 92883, USA

Dinner/Reception Attendee Only
$50

This ticket is entry to the post tournament dinner reception.

*Dinner is NOT included in Tee Sponsor level.

Tee Sponsor
$300

Company name & logo on tee, event print materials, table on course for promotional materials.

*Dinner not included.

Preferred Tee Sponsor
$500

Company name & logo on preferred tee (hole 10 & 18), event print materials, table on course for promotional materials.

*Dinner not included.

Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Logo on all golf carts and event material.

Winner's Circle Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsorship provides prizes for winning foursomes with branding and recognition on each prize and each contest hole.

Logo on event and dinner material.

Bronze Sponsor
$2,500

One (1) Complimentary Foursome, 4 Super Tickets, logo on event and dinner banner, table on the tee, lunch & dinner for 4 Golfers.

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

Two (2) complimentary Foursome(s), 8 Super Tickets, logo on event and dinner banner, table on the tee- pick a hole of your choice to distribute promo items, lunch & dinner for 8 Golfers.

Gold Sponsor
$10,000

Three (3) complimentary Foursome(s), 12 Super Tickets, logo on event and dinner banner, table on the tee - pick a hole of your choice to distribute promo items, lunch & dinner for 12 Golfers.

Platinum Sponsor
$15,000

Four (4) complimentary Foursome(s), 16 Super Tickets, logo on event and dinner banner, table on the tee - pick a hole of your choice to distribute promo items, lunch & dinner for 16 Golfers.

Add a donation for The Eli Home, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!