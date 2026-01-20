Carroll Shelby Foundation Golf Classic benefitting The Eli Home for Abused Children

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About this event
This ticket is entry to the post tournament dinner reception.
*Dinner is NOT included in Tee Sponsor level.
Company name & logo on tee, event print materials, table on course for promotional materials.
*Dinner not included.
Company name & logo on preferred tee (hole 10 & 18), event print materials, table on course for promotional materials.
*Dinner not included.
Logo on all golf carts and event material.
Sponsorship provides prizes for winning foursomes with branding and recognition on each prize and each contest hole.
Logo on event and dinner material.
One (1) Complimentary Foursome, 4 Super Tickets, logo on event and dinner banner, table on the tee, lunch & dinner for 4 Golfers.
Two (2) complimentary Foursome(s), 8 Super Tickets, logo on event and dinner banner, table on the tee- pick a hole of your choice to distribute promo items, lunch & dinner for 8 Golfers.
Three (3) complimentary Foursome(s), 12 Super Tickets, logo on event and dinner banner, table on the tee - pick a hole of your choice to distribute promo items, lunch & dinner for 12 Golfers.
Four (4) complimentary Foursome(s), 16 Super Tickets, logo on event and dinner banner, table on the tee - pick a hole of your choice to distribute promo items, lunch & dinner for 16 Golfers.
$
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