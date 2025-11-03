The Ember Alchemist: Self-Care Workshops

Hosted by
About this event
You will use various art styles to paint a One Piece theme wanted poster.
The workshop includes all materials needed.
You will use various art styles to paint a One Piece theme wanted poster.
The workshop includes all materials needed.
Must show high school or college ID at the time of the workshop.
You will create your very own one-piece treasure chest with step-by-step instructions from a local artist.
This workshop includes all materials needed.
You will create your very own one-piece treasure chest with step-by-step instructions from a local artist.
This workshop includes all materials needed.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!