The Empowerment Center

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The Empowerment Center

About this raffle

Win A New Car & Make an Impact

Seed Level – “Start with Purpose”
$20

Seed Level – “Start with Purpose”

  • 1 Raffle Ticket
  • Entry to win the New Car 🚗

*Approximate prize value: up to $30,000. Winner is responsible for all applicable taxes, title, license, registration, and related fees. Insurance coverage will be provided up to $2,500. In lieu of the vehicle prize, the winner may elect to receive a $10,000 cash prize. Official rules will be provided at the time of entry.

Impact Bundle – “Help Us Grow”
$50
This includes 3 tickets

Impact Bundle – “Help Us Grow”

  • 3 Raffle Tickets (Buy 2, Get 1 Free)
  • Single General Admission RSVP
  • Digital Thank You

Visit www.50withpurpose.org for event details


*Approximate prize value: up to $30,000. Winner is responsible for all applicable taxes, title, license, registration, and related fees. Insurance coverage will be provided up to $2,500. In lieu of the vehicle prize, the winner may elect to receive a $10,000 cash prize. Official rules will be provided at the time of entry.

Momentum Bundle – “Push the Mission”
$150
This includes 10 tickets

Momentum Bundle – “Push the Mission”

  • 10 Raffle Tickets (MOST POPULAR)
  • 2 General Admission RSVP
  • Recognition on Event Screen
  • Priority Raffle Entry Line

Visit www.50withpurpose.org for event details


*Approximate prize value: up to $30,000. Winner is responsible for all applicable taxes, title, license, registration, and related fees. Insurance coverage will be provided up to $2,500. In lieu of the vehicle prize, the winner may elect to receive a $10,000 cash prize. Official rules will be provided at the time of entry.

Legacy Bundle – “Leave a Mark”
$250
This includes 20 tickets

Legacy Bundle – “Leave a Mark”

  • 20 Raffle Tickets
  • 3 General Admission RSVP
  • Name listed on Sponsor Board (Event Night)
  • Exclusive “A Night of Impact” Thank You Gift

Visit www.50withpurpose.org for event details


*Approximate prize value: up to $30,000. Winner is responsible for all applicable taxes, title, license, registration, and related fees. Insurance coverage will be provided up to $2,500. In lieu of the vehicle prize, the winner may elect to receive a $10,000 cash prize. Official rules will be provided at the time of entry.

Community Builder Bundle – “Multiply Impact”
$500
This includes 50 tickets

Community Builder Bundle – “Multiply Impact”

  • 50 Raffle Tickets
  • VIP l Admission RSVP
  • Recognition at Event
  • Social Media Shoutout
  • Reserved Seating Area

Visit www.50withpurpose.org for event details


*Approximate prize value: up to $30,000. Winner is responsible for all applicable taxes, title, license, registration, and related fees. Insurance coverage will be provided up to $2,500. In lieu of the vehicle prize, the winner may elect to receive a $10,000 cash prize. Official rules will be provided at the time of entry.


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