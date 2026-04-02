Win A New Car & Make an Impact

Seed Level – “Start with Purpose”

1 Raffle Ticket

Entry to win the New Car 🚗

*Approximate prize value: up to $30,000. Winner is responsible for all applicable taxes, title, license, registration, and related fees. Insurance coverage will be provided up to $2,500. In lieu of the vehicle prize, the winner may elect to receive a $10,000 cash prize. Official rules will be provided at the time of entry.