The Enchanted Gala Silent Auction

Step into the spotlight and experience Anime Milwaukee 2027 like true convention royalty. This exclusive VIP package includes two (2) VIP memberships to Anime Milwaukee 2027 and a three-night stay at the Hilton Milwaukee, our official host hotel, placing you just steps away from the magic all weekend long.
Enjoy the best the convention has to offer with VIP perks, premium access, and the convenience of staying at the heart of the event. Whether you're attending panels, meeting guests, or dancing the night away, you’ll do it all in comfort and style.
Package Includes:
Step into the spotlight and experience Anime Milwaukee 2027 like true convention royalty. This exclusive VIP package includes two (2) VIP memberships to Anime Milwaukee 2027 and a three-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, placing you just steps away from the magic all weekend long.
Enjoy the best the convention has to offer with VIP perks, premium access, and the convenience of staying at the heart of the event. Whether you're attending panels, meeting guests, or dancing the night away, you'll do it all in comfort and style.

Package Includes:
Package Includes:
Experience Anime Milwaukee 2027 with elevated access and exclusive VIP perks. This package includes two (2) VIP memberships, giving you and a guest the opportunity to enjoy the convention with premium benefits and enhanced access throughout the weekend.
VIP members enjoy a more comfortable, convenient, and memorable convention experience, perfect for those who want to make the most of every moment at Anime Milwaukee.
Package Includes:
Don’t miss your chance to experience Anime Milwaukee at the VIP level while supporting a meaningful cause.
Take your Anime Milwaukee experience to the next level with the ultimate fan bundle! This exclusive Fanatic Package includes two (2) full weekend memberships to Anime Milwaukee 2027, plus a special gift basket filled with official AMKE 2027 merchandise, ready for you when you arrive at the convention.
Celebrate your love of Anime Milwaukee with exclusive merch and enjoy the full weekend of panels, guests, events, and unforgettable moments alongside thousands of fellow fans.
Package Includes:
Perfect for dedicated fans who want to commemorate the weekend and take home a piece of the magic.
Share the magic of Anime Milwaukee with the whole family! This special Family Package includes two (2) full weekend memberships and two (2) Chibi memberships to Anime Milwaukee 2027, making it the perfect way to experience the convention together.
From interactive panels and cosplay to games, performances, and unforgettable moments, Anime Milwaukee offers something for fans of all ages. Create lasting memories and introduce the next generation to the joy of convention life.
Package Includes:
Join the magic of Anime Milwaukee 2027 with this package featuring two (2) full weekend memberships. Enjoy three full days of programming, including guest panels, cosplay, performances, gaming, and countless opportunities to connect with fellow fans.
Whether you're attending with a friend, partner, or fellow fan, this package gives you everything you need to experience the full weekend of excitement and community that makes Anime Milwaukee unforgettable.
Package Includes:
Own a legendary piece of anime history with this Edward “Whitebeard” Newgate combo package from One Piece. This special set includes a detailed Edward Newgate figure capturing the iconic pirate captain in his commanding stance, paired with an authentic autograph from the voice actor (R. Bruce Elliott ) who brought the character to life. Perfect for collectors and fans of the legendary captain of the Whitebeard Pirates, this combo makes a standout display piece celebrating one of the most powerful figures in anime.
Bring home the King of Curses with this Sukuna plushie combo package from Jujutsu Kaisen. This collectible set includes a soft, high-quality Sukuna plushie featuring the iconic markings and look of Ryomen Sukuna, paired with an authentic autograph from the voice actor (Ray Chase) who brought the powerful villain to life. Perfect for anime fans and collectors, this unique combo blends cuddly charm with a rare signed collectible for a standout display.
Power up your collection with this fun Pikachu fan package from the world of Pokémon. This bundle includes a stylish Pikachu hat, a matching Pikachu backpack, and a Pokémon game to jump right into the adventure. Featuring everyone’s favorite Electric-type partner, Pikachu, this set is perfect for trainers who want to show off their fandom at school, on the go, and while playing their next Pokémon journey.
Honor the Flame Hashira with this Rengoku combo package from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. This collectible set features a highly detailed Kyojuro Rengoku figure, capturing the fiery spirit and heroic stance of the beloved Hashira, paired with an authentic autograph from the voice actor (Mark Whitten) who brought the character to life. A must-have for anime fans and collectors, this combo celebrates the passion and strength of Kyojuro Rengoku.
Kilt sporran with chainmail necklace and bracelets.
Step into the eerie world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with this Enmu combo package. This collectible set includes a highly detailed Enmu figure, capturing the unsettling presence and unique design of the Lower Rank One demon, along with an authentic autograph from the voice actor (Landon McDonald) who brought the character to life. Perfect for collectors and fans of the series, this combo highlights the haunting charm of Enmu and makes a standout addition to any anime display.
Celebrate a fan-favorite anime with this Gintama collector’s package featuring a stylish bomber jacket inspired by the hit series Gintama. This special bundle also includes a signed shikishi board autographed by renowned voice actress Kikuko Inoue, making it a standout piece for serious anime collectors. Combining wearable fandom with a rare autograph, this set is a unique way to honor the unforgettable world and characters of Gintama.
Core Connection Games creates unique tabletop and card game experiences for fans of strategy and adventure. Their titles include Core Connection: Rise of Atlantis and Core Connection: Nabla Conspiracy, each offering immersive gameplay, rich lore, and strategic challenges for players and collectors alike. With a focus on creative world-building and engaging mechanics, Core Connection Games brings original stories and competitive play to the tabletop gaming community.
Celebrate the relatable rage of office life with this Aggretsuko combo package from Aggretsuko. This collectible set includes an Aggretsuko game that lets fans dive into the chaotic and hilarious world of the series, along with an authentic autograph from the voice actor behind Fenneko (Katelyn Gault). A fun and unique bundle for fans, this combo blends gameplay and a rare signed collectible into one must-have package.
Level up your gaming wardrobe and tabletop collection with this ultimate combo package. It features a cozy Among Us sweater to show off your crewmate style, paired with a lineup of exciting games: Night Clan, Pralaya, Margot, Latria, Argoat, and Miraris. Perfect for gamers and collectors, this bundle combines comfort, fun, and immersive gameplay for endless hours of strategy, adventure, and teamwork.
Power up your collection with this My Hero Academia Midoriya combo package from My Hero Academia. This set includes a detailed Izuku Midoriya figure capturing the heroic spirit of Izuku Midoriya, along with a matching Midoriya keychain—perfect for showing off your fandom on the go. A must-have for fans and collectors, this combo brings the heart and courage of your favorite hero into your collection.
Embark on a legendary adventure with this The Legend of Zelda combo package from The Legend of Zelda. This collectible set includes the full Legend of Zelda manga collection, a beautifully crafted ocarina to play iconic melodies, and a Zelda songbook so you can master the series’ unforgettable tunes. Perfect for fans and collectors, this combo brings the music, stories, and magic of Link’s adventures straight into your hands.
Treat yourself or a loved one with this delightful Snacktime Bundle! It features a curated Japanese snack box filled with tasty treats and a collection of adorable plushies to cuddle while you snack. Perfect for fans of kawaii culture and delicious surprises, this bundle combines flavorful fun and soft, huggable charm into one irresistible package.
elebrate a cozy winter with the Yorozuya in the Snow Day bundle from Gintama. This festive set includes a warm sweater featuring the iconic Yorozuya trio, a clear file folder for keeping your favorite notes and artwork organized, and a charming gift tag perfect for sharing the season’s spirit. A must-have for fans, this bundle combines style, practicality, and seasonal cheer in one delightful package.
Catch them all with this Pokémon TCG bundle package from Pokémon. The set includes a selection of play mat, card binder, deck box, journal, alcove tower to build your ultimate deck, plus an authentic autograph from the voice of Ash Ketchum (Sarah Natochenny), the legendary Pokémon Trainer. Perfect for collectors and fans alike, this bundle brings the excitement of battles, strategy, and a rare signed collectible together in one unforgettable package.
Autographs include Yoshihiro Watanabe, Shunsuke Aoki, Hirotsugu Hayakawa, Tadashi Nakajima
Celebrate the virtual pop sensation with this Hatsune Miku bundle from Hatsune Miku. This collectible set includes a detailed Hatsune Miku figure, capturing her iconic teal twin-tails and dynamic stage presence, along with a soft, huggable Miku plush perfect for fans of all ages. A must-have for collectors, this bundle brings the charm and energy of the beloved virtual idol straight into your display or cozy corner.
Bring home the charm of the twin maids with this Re:Zero Ram bundle from Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World. This collectible set features a detailed Ram figure, capturing her elegant and mischievous personality, paired with an authentic autograph from the voice actress (Ryan Bartley) who brought Ram to life. Perfect for fans and collectors, this combo blends artistry and a rare signed collectible into one standout package.
Step into the Pizzaplex with this fun fan bundle inspired by Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach! This themed basket celebrates the iconic Daycare Attendant characters, Sun and Moon.
Basket Includes:
• Autographed item signed by Kellen Goff, the voice of Sun & Moon
• Sun & Moon collectible pin
• Mini pillowcase featuring Sun on one side and Moon on the other
A perfect prize for any Five Nights at Freddy’s fan or collector. Add a little Daycare chaos to your collection while supporting a great cause!
