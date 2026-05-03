The Endurance of Israel's Small, Committed Left & The Rise of an Amorphous Center-Right

About this event
Your Zoom link will be delivered straight to your inbox upon registration. While this event is free to attend, please consider a donation to help us keep these critical conversations accessible to our global network. Every contribution fuels our grassroots efforts to protect Israeli democracy.
Your Zoom link will be delivered straight to your inbox upon registration. While this event is free to attend, please consider a donation to help us keep these critical conversations accessible to our global network. Every contribution fuels our grassroots efforts to protect Israeli democracy.
Your Zoom link will be delivered straight to your inbox upon registration. While this event is free to attend, please consider a donation to help us keep these critical conversations accessible to our global network. Every contribution fuels our grassroots efforts to protect Israeli democracy.
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