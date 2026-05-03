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UnXeptable -Saving Israeli Democracy

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The Endurance of Israel's Small, Committed Left & The Rise of an Amorphous Center-Right

RSVP & Support UnXeptable (U.S Tax deductible) (Copy)
$90

Your Zoom link will be delivered straight to your inbox upon registration. While this event is free to attend, please consider a donation to help us keep these critical conversations accessible to our global network. Every contribution fuels our grassroots efforts to protect Israeli democracy.

RSVP & Support UnXeptable (U.S Tax deductible)
$36

Your Zoom link will be delivered straight to your inbox upon registration. While this event is free to attend, please consider a donation to help us keep these critical conversations accessible to our global network. Every contribution fuels our grassroots efforts to protect Israeli democracy.

RSVP Free
Free

Your Zoom link will be delivered straight to your inbox upon registration. While this event is free to attend, please consider a donation to help us keep these critical conversations accessible to our global network. Every contribution fuels our grassroots efforts to protect Israeli democracy.

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