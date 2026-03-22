The Ephyras Silent Auction

Stay in one of the ateliers d artistes that hosted the engineers and architects that designed the Eiffel Tower. This is a hot ticket item!





Come stay in Paris for a week on rue Daniel Stern in the 15th arrondissement, only a 10min walk from the Eiffel Tower.





100m2 duplex apartment, 2 Br 2 baths can sleep up to 6.





Preferred booking timeframe:

- August 2026

- Nov 1 - Dec 15, 2026

- Jan 10th - March 15th 2027





(More photos available upon request)