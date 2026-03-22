Hosted by

ChristinaNoel and The Creature

About this event

The Ephyras Silent Auction

Pick-up location

400 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

2 NY Rangers Tickets ($300-$400 value) item
2 NY Rangers Tickets ($300-$400 value)
$200

Starting bid

2 tickets to a New York Rangers home game during the 2026-27!


Tickets are for regular season in section 209, row 11


game will be mutually decided upon when the schedule is released sometime over the summer of 2026. Not all games are guaranteed to be available but we will make an effort to work with the winner to select a game that works for their schedule and that they would like to see.

Noodle Pudding Dinner for Two ($150 value) item
Noodle Pudding Dinner for Two ($150 value) item
Noodle Pudding Dinner for Two ($150 value)
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious Italian dinner for two at Noodle Pudding, an exquisite and beloved dining experience in Brooklyn Heights. A neighborhood favorite known for its cozy atmosphere and authentic Italian cuisine. Perfect for date night, celebrating a special occasion or just enjoying great food with someone you love.

1 week stay in Paris apartment ($3150 value) item
1 week stay in Paris apartment ($3150 value) item
1 week stay in Paris apartment ($3150 value) item
1 week stay in Paris apartment ($3150 value)
$1,000

Starting bid

Stay in one of the ateliers d artistes that hosted the engineers and architects that designed the Eiffel Tower. This is a hot ticket item!


Come stay in Paris for a week on rue Daniel Stern in the 15th arrondissement, only a 10min walk from the Eiffel Tower.


100m2 duplex apartment, 2 Br 2 baths can sleep up to 6.


Preferred booking timeframe:

- August 2026

- Nov 1 - Dec 15, 2026

- Jan 10th - March 15th 2027


(More photos available upon request)

Brazilian BBQ hosted by Lia and Daniel ($700 value) item
Brazilian BBQ hosted by Lia and Daniel ($700 value)
$450

Starting bid

Experience an unforgettable authentic Brazilian barbecue hosted in in the charming Windsor Terrace backyard of Daniel, who hails from his Rio de Janeiro and his wife Lia Wiedemann.

Enjoy a warm, vibrant atmosphere filled with traditional flavors, great company, and a one-of-a-kind dining experience without leaving the city.


Up to 8 people; 3-4 hour BBQ

Item expires Oct 2026

Framed original print item
Framed original print
$40

Starting bid

Local Brooklyn artist Liz Tyrell's original artwork using the iconic NYC coffee cup.

With frame 6" 1/2 x 8" 1/2

1 Sonic Explorers Class item
1 Sonic Explorers Class
$125

Starting bid

Sonic Explorers is designed to introduce students to the imaginative world of sound through the technical and emotional basics of songwriting, composing and producing music.

At its core, Sonic Exploring is about listening deeply-to sound, to intuition, and to the inner creative voice. Technique matters, but imagination leads. Anything is possible.

BK Build 3 Hour Renovation Consultation item
BK Build 3 Hour Renovation Consultation
$400

Starting bid

Renovation Consultation with certified General Contractor (and parent to a 3rd grader) Scott Kerns of BK Build.

The 3 hour onsite meeting will include general assessment, design consultation, and rough-cost estimate. This can also be applied to a potential home purchase with estimated scope of work.

Plan your dream house, or redesign what you already own!

DIY Jewelry Kit item
DIY Jewelry Kit
$25

Starting bid

DIY Jewelry Kit item
DIY Jewelry Kit
$25

Starting bid

1 hour Modern Goddesses Portrait Session ($750) item
1 hour Modern Goddesses Portrait Session ($750)
$500

Starting bid

1 hour Modern Goddesses Portrait Session: Arrive, Exhale, and Be Witnessed

We begin with a brief intention-setting conversation, then move through a relaxed, intuitive shoot designed to draw out your natural presence — not a posed version of you. No rushing, no performing. Just you and the light. Included: journal prompts, wardrobe guidance and curated gallery of 10 downloaded images.

https://www.gwenschroeder.com/book-portraits

DIY Jewelry Kit
$25

Starting bid

DIY Jewelry Kit
$25

Starting bid

DIY Jewelry Kit
$25

Starting bid

DIY Jewelry Kit
$25

Starting bid

DIY Jewelry Kit
$25

Starting bid

Private Baking Experience with Chef Shade McKenzie item
Private Baking Experience with Chef Shade McKenzie
$175

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a personalized or small group, hands-on experience in your own kitchen! A fun simple private baking session tailored to your skill level. Perfect for a birthday celebration, or simply a sweet night in! 3-5hrs. ($250 Value)

DIY Jewelry Kit
$25

Starting bid

Private Meal Prep Session item
Private Meal Prep Session
$150

Starting bid

Simplify your routine with a thoughtfully planned and prepared set of meals. Custom menu with a 3 hour slot to prepare 2-4 meals. Fresh, ready-to-eat meals to save you time and reduce stress. ($200 value)

DIY Jewelry Kit
$25

Starting bid

DIY Jewelry Kit
$25

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!