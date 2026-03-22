The Ephyras Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
2 tickets to a New York Rangers home game during the 2026-27!
Tickets are for regular season in section 209, row 11
game will be mutually decided upon when the schedule is released sometime over the summer of 2026. Not all games are guaranteed to be available but we will make an effort to work with the winner to select a game that works for their schedule and that they would like to see.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious Italian dinner for two at Noodle Pudding, an exquisite and beloved dining experience in Brooklyn Heights. A neighborhood favorite known for its cozy atmosphere and authentic Italian cuisine. Perfect for date night, celebrating a special occasion or just enjoying great food with someone you love.
Starting bid
Stay in one of the ateliers d artistes that hosted the engineers and architects that designed the Eiffel Tower. This is a hot ticket item!
Come stay in Paris for a week on rue Daniel Stern in the 15th arrondissement, only a 10min walk from the Eiffel Tower.
100m2 duplex apartment, 2 Br 2 baths can sleep up to 6.
Preferred booking timeframe:
- August 2026
- Nov 1 - Dec 15, 2026
- Jan 10th - March 15th 2027
(More photos available upon request)
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable authentic Brazilian barbecue hosted in in the charming Windsor Terrace backyard of Daniel, who hails from his Rio de Janeiro and his wife Lia Wiedemann.
Enjoy a warm, vibrant atmosphere filled with traditional flavors, great company, and a one-of-a-kind dining experience without leaving the city.
Up to 8 people; 3-4 hour BBQ
Item expires Oct 2026
Starting bid
Local Brooklyn artist Liz Tyrell's original artwork using the iconic NYC coffee cup.
With frame 6" 1/2 x 8" 1/2
Starting bid
At its core, Sonic Exploring is about listening deeply-to sound, to intuition, and to the inner creative voice. Technique matters, but imagination leads. Anything is possible.
Starting bid
Renovation Consultation with certified General Contractor (and parent to a 3rd grader) Scott Kerns of BK Build.
The 3 hour onsite meeting will include general assessment, design consultation, and rough-cost estimate. This can also be applied to a potential home purchase with estimated scope of work.
Plan your dream house, or redesign what you already own!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
1 hour Modern Goddesses Portrait Session: Arrive, Exhale, and Be Witnessed
We begin with a brief intention-setting conversation, then move through a relaxed, intuitive shoot designed to draw out your natural presence — not a posed version of you. No rushing, no performing. Just you and the light. Included: journal prompts, wardrobe guidance and curated gallery of 10 downloaded images.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a personalized or small group, hands-on experience in your own kitchen! A fun simple private baking session tailored to your skill level. Perfect for a birthday celebration, or simply a sweet night in! 3-5hrs. ($250 Value)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Simplify your routine with a thoughtfully planned and prepared set of meals. Custom menu with a 3 hour slot to prepare 2-4 meals. Fresh, ready-to-eat meals to save you time and reduce stress. ($200 value)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!