The Ethics of Trauma Informed Care

If you are interested in joining the NMMHCA, please reach out to [email protected] BEFORE purchasing a ticket.
If you are interested in joining the NMMHCA, please reach out to [email protected] BEFORE purchasing a ticket.
NMMHCA Member - 3 CEs
$30
Members: Please sign up using the name/email used to become an NMMHCA Member. Membership will be verified when selecting this option. If you are not a member your ticket will be cancelled. If you are unsure please email [email protected] to check BEFORE signing up.
Members: Please sign up using the name/email used to become an NMMHCA Member. Membership will be verified when selecting this option. If you are not a member your ticket will be cancelled. If you are unsure please email [email protected] to check BEFORE signing up.
NMMHCA Member/Student - NO CE
$1
This option is for NMMHCA members and students who wish to only attend this training and earn no CEs.
Students: please use your university email when signing up. You may also be required to provide a current class schedule for verification (through email).
This option is for NMMHCA members and students who wish to only attend this training and earn no CEs.
Students: please use your university email when signing up. You may also be required to provide a current class schedule for verification (through email).
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