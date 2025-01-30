New Mexico Mental Health Counselors Association
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New Mexico Mental Health Counselors Association

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New Mexico Mental Health Counselors Association

About this event

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The Ethics of Trauma Informed Care

Virtual

Non NMMHCA Member
$60
If you are interested in joining the NMMHCA, please reach out to [email protected] BEFORE purchasing a ticket.
NMMHCA Member - 3 CEs
$30
Members: Please sign up using the name/email used to become an NMMHCA Member. Membership will be verified when selecting this option. If you are not a member your ticket will be cancelled. If you are unsure please email [email protected] to check BEFORE signing up.
NMMHCA Member/Student - NO CE
$1
This option is for NMMHCA members and students who wish to only attend this training and earn no CEs. Students: please use your university email when signing up. You may also be required to provide a current class schedule for verification (through email).

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