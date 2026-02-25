"THE EVENT" Sunset Soiree

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About this event
Edwards, Illinois (just west of Shoppes at Grand Prairie.
6:00pm - General Admission includes all food stations, host beer and wine service, entertainment, auctions and more. Access to all main activities throughout the evening including convenient on site parking!
5:30pm - VIP Admission includes reserved seating, access to VIP only areas, welcome gift, first access to all food stations, host beer, wine and specialty welcome cocktail. Access to all main activities, auction, raffles, entertainment, On site RESERVED PRIORITY PARKING and more.
VIP TABLE OF 10 - EARLY ADMISSION at 5:30pm priority reserved seating throughout the evening, all guests receive VIP benefits, reserved parking, gifts, early access, beer, wine, specialty welcome cocktail and entertainment.
Reserved table for 8 guests - admission starting at 6:00pm - to food stations, beer, wine, auctions, entertainment and on site parking.
$
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