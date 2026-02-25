Peoria Promise Foundation

Hosted by

Peoria Promise Foundation

About this event

"THE EVENT" Sunset Soiree

Haven on the Farm - US Route 6221US -150

Edwards, Illinois (just west of Shoppes at Grand Prairie.

General Admission
$185

6:00pm - General Admission includes all food stations, host beer and wine service, entertainment, auctions and more. Access to all main activities throughout the evening including convenient on site parking!

VIP Admission
$250

5:30pm - VIP Admission includes reserved seating, access to VIP only areas, welcome gift, first access to all food stations, host beer, wine and specialty welcome cocktail. Access to all main activities, auction, raffles, entertainment, On site RESERVED PRIORITY PARKING and more.

VIP Table of 10
$2,500

VIP TABLE OF 10 - EARLY ADMISSION at 5:30pm priority reserved seating throughout the evening, all guests receive VIP benefits, reserved parking, gifts, early access, beer, wine, specialty welcome cocktail and entertainment.

General Admission Tables of 8
$1,400

Reserved table for 8 guests - admission starting at 6:00pm - to food stations, beer, wine, auctions, entertainment and on site parking.

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