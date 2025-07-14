Greater Detroit Chapter - AFP

Hosted by

Greater Detroit Chapter - AFP

About this event

The Evolution of a Planned Gift

2701 Chicago Blvd

Detroit, MI 48206, USA

AFP Member
$50

Please select this option to purchase individual tickets as an AFP Member at the suggested program cost.

Non-Member
$75

Please select this option to purchase individual tickets as a non-member guest of AFP.
Visit afpdet.org for membership information!

Fisher Fellow
Free

Please select this option to purchase individual tickets as a 2025 Fisher Fellow.

$20.00 Accessible Pricing
$20

Please select this option to purchase individual tickets at the accessible pricing option of $20.

$10.00 Accessible Pricing
$10

Please select this option to purchase individual tickets at the accessible pricing option of $10.

Sponsor Ticket
$75

Please select this option to register for sponsor tickets.

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