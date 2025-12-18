The Evolution of Hair Show & The King of Lock Virtual Experience (Keisha Felix)

Hosted by
About this event
🎟 Full 2-Day Access + Live Masterclasses + Town Hall + Digital Workbook + Sponsor Giveaways
Everything in General + Competition Workbook + 30-Day Replays + Educator Resource Bundle + Discount Codes (Value: $249)
👑 Everything in Pro + Exclusive 1-on-1 Roundtable with Speakers + 6 month Replay Access + Afrikan Intelligent Digital Certificate + VIP Tote & Merchandise Voucher (Value: $497)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!