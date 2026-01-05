Juneteenth NYC Inc.

Hosted by

Juneteenth NYC Inc.

About this event

The Evolution of Hair Show & The King of Loc Virtual Experience (Oriny Saunders)

General Admission (First 100 Tickets Offer)
$39

🎟 Full 2-Day Access + Live Masterclasses + Town Hall + Digital Workbook + Sponsor Giveaways

Stylist Pro (First 100 Tickets Offer)
$59

Everything in General + Competition Workbook + 30-Day Replays + Educator Resource Bundle + Discount Codes (Value: $249)


VIP Experience
$99

👑 Everything in Pro + Exclusive 1-on-1 Roundtable with Speakers + 6 month Replay Access + Afrikan Intelligent Digital Certificate + VIP Tote & Merchandise Voucher (Value: $497)


Add a donation for Juneteenth NYC Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!