The Evolve & Unite Festival 2025

Featured Exhibitor Marketing Upgrade
$75
Stand out in the crowd with a featured spot! This includes: Your logo or photo + business name on our website A social media spotlight post before the festival Mention in our digital vendor guide + email blast Let attendees find and follow you before they even arrive.
Extra Booth Staff Pass
$10
Each booth comes with 2 passes. Add one more if you have a third team member attending with you.
Table Rental – 6' Table
$20
Available to vendors in the Community Resource Zone, The Oracle Temple, and the Psychedelic Integration Hub, where tables are not included by default.

