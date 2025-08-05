Exchange Club of Wythe Holiday Shop

Offered by
In excellent vintage condition. Bring some festive cheer into your home with this delightful 25” girl elf. She is made by the Lumistella Company in 2018. The kids and adults alike will love her!
Vintage M&M 2003 ceramic ski lodge log cabin. No chips nor cracks and still has its original sticker. Measures 7” in height with the lid on. Ready to fill with M&M’s or your favorite candy or cookies!
Deck your halls with a lush and fragrant handmade Frasier wreath beautifully decorated with a fluffy red velvet ribbon and pinecones. Pick up is at 807 W. Mercury Blvd , Hampton 23666🌲 Christmas Tree Lot 🌲 Available Dec. 1-17 Sun Noon-8PM, Mon-Thurs. 4PM-8PM, Fri. 2PM-8PM, Sat. 9AM-8PM. Call (757)751-7487 for more info.
Sprinkle on the lawn at night,
The moon will make it sparkle bright,
As Santa’s reindeer fly and roam
And this will guide them to your home!
This will make a great “Night Before Christmas” with the kids or grandkids. Each jar contains 8 ounces of reindeer food made from nontoxic ingredients : sugar, oats, red and green decorating sugar.
Add a touch of elegance and traditional Southern charm to your home. (Magnolia wreath is pictured on the far right). Deck your halls with a lush handmade Magnolia wreath beautifully decorated with a fluffy gold ribbon and pinecones. Pick up is at 807 W. Mercury Blvd , Hampton 23666🌲 Christmas Tree Lot 🌲 Available Dec. 1-17 Sun Noon-8PM, Mon-Thurs. 4PM-8PM, Fri. 2PM-8PM, Sat. 9AM-8PM. Call (757)751-7487 for more info.
Who doesn’t like pumpkin spice and who doesnt love cheesecake? Put them together and you have a decadent creamy crowd pleasing holiday dessert! Made fresh to order from all natural ingredients: pumpkin purée, cream cheese, sugar, eggs, cream, and of course-pumpkin spice! Will keep up to a week in your refrigerator. Serves up to 12 persons. Pick up or local delivery available. Please provide your phone so we may arrange pick up or delivery.
Made from 3 layers of decadent chocolatey goodness: Rich chocolate cream cheese filling on an Oreo cookie crust and coated with a thick ganache glaze. Decorated with Dutch chocolate flourishes and chocolate sprinkles.
Will keep up to a week in your refrigerator. Serves up to 12 persons. Pick up or local delivery available. Please provide your phone 📞 number so we may arrange pick up or delivery.
It’s called deluxe because it’s made from 40 ounces of cream cheese with a hint of lemon zest. All nestled in a graham cracker crust. Decorated with whole fresh glazed strawberries. Made from cream cheese, sugar, graham crackers, cream, and eggs.
Will keep up to a week in your refrigerator. Serves up to 12 persons. Pick up or local delivery available. Please provide your phone 📞 number so we may arrange pick up or delivery.
