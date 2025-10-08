The Extended Family Solutions Inc's Silent Auction 2025

Starting bid
Two tickets to any next stop comedy show. Live comedy, your favorite venues. Laugh for a good cause. Retail value $50. To redeem tickets, reach out to [email protected].
Verse Holographic Theatre. Go on a magical quest to save the Everworld tree. 60 min, Ages 7+. Up to 5 tickets to Everworld(Value $250). https://www.zone518.com/verses. Winner will contact [email protected] to set up redemption.
Brian Beaury Jiu Jitsu is a leading jiu jitsu and martial arts academy in the Capital Region. We offer our students instruction in jiu jitsu, muay thai, boxing, and other martial arts. We strive to build a community within our academy and provide a safe place for all to train while preserving the art and integrity of jiu jitsu. We offer world-class instruction to students of all ages and ability levels and are committed to coaching each student to achieve his/her goals. 3 months ($450 value) current members can also bid. Contact gym to redeem.
The Revolution Is More Than A Fitness Studio, It's A Movement Powered By Music, Community, And Sweat. Every Ride Is A Chance To Reset, Recharge, And Reconnect With Yourself. 5 class passes valued at $120. Passes can be used at any revolution gym in the capital region.
2 floor multi genre performance venue located in the heart of Albany, NY. Earn an $100 gift certificate redeemable at the box office.
Central Rock Gym exists to provide our members and guests with access to world class indoor rock climbing and fitness facilities. In addition to climbing, our gyms help build strong communities through their youth programs, member events, competitions, and fundraising events. We strive to create an experience and atmosphere within our gyms that is welcoming and accessible to all climbers, regardless of experience or background. Earn 5 passes to central rock gym ($150 value).
At The DRIPBaR Clifton Park, our therapies are designed to work with your body, not against it.
Whether you're looking to boost immunity, increase energy, recover faster, or reach your weight loss goals, we offer IV drips, wellness shots, NAD+ treatments, and more to help you feel your best. Book your appointment online or call us today-same-day visits are often available! One Lifestyle Drip, Compression Therapy Session, and Light Therapy Session. $250 value
Take your pick from wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, dodgeball, slam ball, ninja obstacles and more! Earn 5 Get Air trampoline park passes. Good for any day (1 hour) + one pair of socks. $115 value.
This certificate entitles the winner to (4) four white tickets to a home men's basketball game during the 2025-26 season. Game must be mutually agreed upon. Excludes the Big Purple Growl (date TBA). Games to be played in Broadview Center. Tickets valued at $80.
Welcome to Electric City BJJ, the premier
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy in Schenectady, New York. We're a second home to beginner martial artists, seasoned Jiu Jitsu competitors, and everyone in between. At Electric City BJJ, martial arts training is not just about winning, it's about becoming a better person. We're dedicated to helping you develop a positive attitude, values, and a strong character through Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Join Electric City BJJ classes to gain peace of mind and know that you're on your way to becoming your best self. One month plus a free shirt. The owner will be contacted and the winner can contact the gym directly to redeem. Valued at $150.
2 Free gift cards at a value of $120. The Stretch Zone Method is a highly effective protocol we use to gradually increase your active range of motion. With our proprietary strapping equipment, we position, stabilize, and manipulate muscles, leveraging principles of neuromuscular behavior to ensure lasting and transformative results. No one under 14, pregnant or recieving chemotherapy is eligible for stretch zone services.
Located right here in Upstate New York, we're not just an aquarium - we're an experience.
Journey through over 50 Exhibits showcasing the wonders of our oceans, rivers, and local freshwater habitats. 4 via aquarium general admission tickets, which are up to $120 in value
Welcome to Focusmaster Fitness, home to the most effective 30-minute full-body workouts. Our boxing-inspired classes are perfect for men and women of all ages and fitness levels. Zero Experience is necessary. Our classes are held in a supportive and results-driven environment, run by our expert Coaches, that will guide you every step of the way.
Say goodbye to boring and repetitive workouts, our energetic atmosphere and community will keep you motivated and inspired.
Whether you're looking to lose weight, build strength, or boost confidence, Focusmaster is your fitness Solution. Join us today and see the difference a focused workout can make in your life! One month membership plus free consultation. $250 value.
Katie is a home baker that specializes in gluten free and vegan baking. Earn an $150 gift card for cupcakes or a cake.
Sand Cloud is dedicated to protecting marine life and preserving our oceans. From packaging to products, everything is designed with sustainability in mind.
#SaveTheFishies™ Two Turkish Beach Towels valued at $120.
At ABC Sports and Fitness for one low monthly price you can get absolutely everything you need to reach your fitness goals all in one place! Stop by the all new ABC Sports and Fitness today and see why we are the premier gym in the capital district! $349 value. Ultimate Membership
Value pack from trans-essence candles. $50- value
Find Your Dream
Tattoo
With the tools and knowledge to give you a comfortable tattoo experience, our team is committed to giving you the best experience possible.
Providing the highest quality of service means the world to us.
Ink Oasis works hard to ensure that
anyone who chooses our shop, leaves with something they truly love.
Thank you for your consideration! One hour with Kate Gaffney, the owner of Oasis Ink tattoo herself. Valued at $200
Pam has helped hundreds of people connect with loved ones whom have passed. She has performed readings for people across the country and around the world. Readings are available in person if you are in Berkshire County and available online if you do not live in the area. She embraced her gift as an adult, and has been sharing her talent ever since.
Experience the comfort of being able to communicate with those whom have crossed over. You will find my readings a truly amazing experience. 1/2 hour private reading with the Berkshire Medium. Valued at $100.
Creative, flavorful pizzas crafted using the finest ingredients - Offering traditional vegetarian and gourmet options - We'll deliver or you can carry out. $50 gift card.
HOTWORX Delmar brings a fresh approach to fitness to the heart of Bethlehem. Located on Delaware Avenue right next to CVS, our studio offers a convenient and accessible space for those in the Delmar area who prioritise an active and health-conscious lifestyle.
With 24-hour access to infrared sauna workouts led by virtual trainers, you can fit effective, time-saving sessions into even the busiest schedules. Whether it's yoga, Pilates, isometric training, or high-intensity intervals, each workout harnesses the power of infrared heat to support muscle recovery, calorie burn, and overall wellness.
Culinary Services by Alex & Emily Catering / Consulting / Meal Prep
Cakes and desserts for special occasions. $100 gift card to be used for a cake or cupcakes.
Affordable bicycles and repairs in Center Square,
Albany
274 Lark Street, Albany, New York 12210. Lava Toddler Balance Bike. $75 value.
Chain gym offering group workouts that combine cardio and strength training with real-time tracking. Orange theory fitness one moth unlimited membership plus swag bag. $179 value.
Warner Brothers:
Polo size large
Grey polo size large
Hoodie size large
Warner Brothers blanket
Warner Brothers backpack
Warner Brothers water bottle
Hogwarts long sleeve shirt size large
Hogwarts legacy Xbox game
Value $120
Lebron James swingman jersey
Icon edition
Size 48- Large
Valued at $80
Two surprise lebron James items
Total value $120
The Hot Yoga Spot is a hot yoga studio and barre fitness facility with six New York locations, including Albany, Clifton Park, Glenmont, East Greenbush, Latham, and Saratoga Springs. We offer a robust daily schedule with options for both beginners and advanced students. With 50 talented instructors and more than 200 weekly sessions, we are the coolest way to get hot. $50 gift certificate to The Hot Yoga Spot
My Cluck Hut isn't just a soap
company; it's a mission-driven
movement started during the
2020 pandemic to spread love
and acceptance. Our soap is eco-
friendly, pH-balanced, and free of harmful ingredients. We prioritize people over profit, embrace diversity, and champion sustainability.Valued at $75.
Mixed Media Painting and Collage. 12"x16". $150 value. The buyer is responsible for shipping costs and pick up
Invest in a gym backpack that's stylish and designed for athletes. We have options for everyone, so shop at WOLFpak today and find your perfect bag! $154.95 value.
To ensure availability, please book your tickets at least 5 days in advance To receive your tickets, please complete the information below and return this form to:
Proctors Theatre Administration
432 State St., Schenectady, NY 12305
Call with any questions:
(518) 382-3884
Soojee Beauty's mission is to create a personalized salon experience for all our guests!
With our cutting-edge head spa technology and transformative beauty services, we have the ability to provide our guests with their very own custom indulgence. We take pride in our eco-friendly commitment and our reputation for exemplary customer service.
Our ultimate goal is to connect with each of our guests in a safe space environment where they can relax, de-stress, and reset. $75 value.
$100 Gift Card. CLOSED SUN & TUES
We recommend texting ahead to make sure someone is available: 518-635-0099.
Sorry, we do not do piercings.
RESOLUTE TATTOO
316 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, New York
12054, United States
Text: 518-635-0099. Please include all necessary info: your name, tattoo design, body location a tattoo artist. Reference pictures are always helpful. Please do not text on behalf of someone else. We need to communicate directly to our clients.
4 packs of premium Extended Family coffee
One Package of premium Extended Family chocolates
Dozen donuts from Duck Donuts. $75 value.
Reach your goals at the best strength and conditioning facility in
Loudonville, NY. 3 months of free group classes.
Value of $807.
4 packs of premium Extended Family Coffee
One pack of premium Extended Family Chocolate. $20 gift card to midpoint artisan pizza
$70 value
Two packs of premium Extended Family Coffee
One pack of premium Extended Family chocolate
3 $20 gift cards to midpoint artisan pizza
Upstate NY Dog Trainers
Currently accepting new clients
Basic and Advanced Off Leash Obedience
Behavior Modification-specializing in reactivity $350 value. Initial evaluation and one hour training session.
Sunshine and submissions is an annual grassroots outdoor jiujitsu tournament hosted annually in
Saratoga Springs, NY. Value at $65.
Entry to any one future sunshines and submissions event and a shirt.
ADK Thunder
Certificate for 4 flex tickets. Valued at $120
Discover the Capital Region
Package #1
One free Bundt cake every month
$20 las margaritas gift card
$20 Dolce and Biscotti gift card
$50 Stewart's money card
Certificate for a free stretch
Value $125
Home of buff on a budget 💪
Two organic vegan transparent labs protein tubs.
Valued at $100
Please be aware you must exchange this letter for your tickets and this letter is non-transferable.
It must be redeemed at the box office at least 48 hours before the performance date, and tickets are subject to availability. Currently, business hours at our administrative office (30 Second Street, Troy) are Mondays and Fridays 10 AM to 2 PM. Please call ahead in case our hours have changed.
If you have questions, please feel free to contact us at (518) 273-0038. Value $100
6 pairs of earrings from bumbly bijou
Mug from mocha Lisa's
Compact coach mirror (heart shaped)
Value $100
Two ultimate car wash gift cards valued up to $40 each
$80 value
Three open gym passes to Albany Ninja Lab
$81 value
Four deluxe passes to Urban Air
$115.96 value
Discover Troy Package
One pottery lesson at the broken mold valued at $65
$25 giftcard to stacks espresso
$15 gift card to market block books
$105 value
