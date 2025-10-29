The Extended Family Solutions Inc's Silent Auction 2025 Part 2

Hosted by
Starting bid
Bottled whiskey (8 year aged bourbon)
$69 value
Bottle of vodka $38
Customized bottle opener (pocket knife)
$35 value
Total value of $142
Starting bid
Tri city valley cats
4 tickets with a soda and hot dog (eligible for any 2026 game excluding July 4th)
Valleycats jersey
Valleycats bobblehead
2 valleycats bracelets
Estimated msrp $100
Starting bid
Caara Creations light up shadow box wood burning inspired by one of The Extended Families dreamers.
Starting bid
TUSCAN SUN SPA AND SALON
Where your journey is our passion.
At Tuscan Sun, your journey is our passion. For more than a decade, our clients and patients have benefited from our wide range of treatments, including a variety of of state-of-the art, cutting-edge spa, salon, and medical spa services. At Tuscan Sun, we are devoted to helping you look and feel your very best.
Combining the finest treatments and products with the most innovative equipment, along with our team of highly skilled and talented experts, Tuscan Sun can aid you in achieving your beauty, relaxation, and wellness goals with the best results imaginable. So, whether you are looking for youthful solutions, salon services, or spa treatments, Tuscan Sun is here for you.
$100 gift card to any Tuscan Spa.
Starting bid
Set yourself up for a successful 2026 with this "Goal Getter" basket, which includes everything you need to set your goals in action. Work with a life coach to set goals and create a plan to achieve them.
Includes:
A little about your coach:
Candice Hunt is a certified life and career coach, with over 15 years of experience helping people achieve their career goals.
Starting bid
Home is where the heart is Magnolia package
One pack of small platter plates
One pack of small bowls
Serving forks
Charturie board and accessories
White snuggly blanket
Variety of snacks
Starting bid
Leather bound journals hand made by Michael Vincent Bushy MVP Printmker
Three handmade journals:
Large, medium and mini
Starting bid
At Hudson Boulders, we're passionate about rock climbing. We offer top-notch indoor climbing for beginners and experts. Come check us out! Two adult passes
Two kids passes
All passes include rental gear
Valued at $120
Starting bid
$170 value
Starting bid
Relaxation is personal. We're here for every step.
Hand & Stone renews your skin and relieves your stress - every treatment, every time. Choose from full-body massages personalized to your ideal pressure or facials and advanced skincare designed specifically for your skin.Valued at up to $80
Starting bid
3 $50 off tokens for a total value of $150
Starting bid
Two class seats to a paint cohoes event.
Valued at $70
Starting bid
Two handcrafted wearable glass art necklaces.
Starting bid
Valued at $149
Starting bid
Chaga Body Bar
Nirvana Body Cream
Rad Soap Co. Retail Gift Card
It's All Natural Happy Hippie Deodorant
Retail Value: $50.00. Two admission tickets to the lucy and desi museum.
Total value $100
Starting bid
Four sienna men's basketball tickets to the 2025-2026 season any game.
Values at $100
Starting bid
$50 vice and virtue
$25 swiftys
$25 lost and found
