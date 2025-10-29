The Extended Family Solutions Inc

The Extended Family Solutions Inc's Silent Auction 2025 Part 2

New Scotland Spirits Package item
New Scotland Spirits Package
$47.50

Starting bid

Bottled whiskey (8 year aged bourbon) 
$69 value
Bottle of vodka  $38
Customized bottle opener (pocket knife)
$35 value
Total value of $142

Tri City Valley Cats item
Tri City Valley Cats
$33.50

Starting bid

Tri city valley cats
4 tickets with a soda and hot dog (eligible for any 2026 game excluding July 4th)
Valleycats jersey
Valleycats bobblehead
2 valleycats bracelets
Estimated msrp $100

Caara Creations item
Caara Creations
$25

Starting bid

Caara Creations light up shadow box wood burning inspired by one of The Extended Families dreamers.

Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon item
Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon
$33.50

Starting bid

TUSCAN SUN SPA AND SALON

Where your journey is our passion.

At Tuscan Sun, your journey is our passion. For more than a decade, our clients and patients have benefited from our wide range of treatments, including a variety of of state-of-the art, cutting-edge spa, salon, and medical spa services. At Tuscan Sun, we are devoted to helping you look and feel your very best.

Combining the finest treatments and products with the most innovative equipment, along with our team of highly skilled and talented experts, Tuscan Sun can aid you in achieving your beauty, relaxation, and wellness goals with the best results imaginable. So, whether you are looking for youthful solutions, salon services, or spa treatments, Tuscan Sun is here for you.

$100 gift card to any Tuscan Spa.

Goal Getter Basket item
Goal Getter Basket
$100

Starting bid

Set yourself up for a successful 2026 with this "Goal Getter" basket, which includes everything you need to set your goals in action. Work with a life coach to set goals and create a plan to achieve them.

Includes:

  • ﻿﻿Gift certificate for 1 coaching session where your coach will help you turn your goals into actions
  • ﻿﻿17 month Planner
  • ﻿﻿Gold pen
  • ﻿﻿Cozy socks to wear while planning your success
  • ﻿﻿Chocolate coins to remind you that success is closer than you realize. Basket value: $300

A little about your coach:

Candice Hunt is a certified life and career coach, with over 15 years of experience helping people achieve their career goals.

Magnolia Package item
Magnolia Package
$50

Starting bid

Home is where the heart is Magnolia package

One pack of small platter plates 

One pack of small bowls

Serving forks

Charturie board and accessories 

White snuggly blanket

Variety of snacks

Let's get creative package item
Let's get creative package
$30

Starting bid

Leather bound journals hand made by Michael Vincent Bushy MVP Printmker

Three handmade journals:

Large, medium and mini

Hudson Boulders item
Hudson Boulders
$40

Starting bid

At Hudson Boulders, we're passionate about rock climbing. We offer top-notch indoor climbing for beginners and experts. Come check us out! Two adult passes

Two kids passes

All passes include rental gear

Valued at $120

Simply Ballroom Dance Studio item
Simply Ballroom Dance Studio
$60

Starting bid

$170 value

Hand and stone massage and facial spa item
Hand and stone massage and facial spa
$26.50

Starting bid

Relaxation is personal. We're here for every step.

Hand & Stone renews your skin and relieves your stress - every treatment, every time. Choose from full-body massages personalized to your ideal pressure or facials and advanced skincare designed specifically for your skin.Valued at up to $80

Ransom Tattoo Gallery item
Ransom Tattoo Gallery
$50

Starting bid

3 $50 off tokens for a total value of $150


Paint Cohoes Art Studio & Gallery item
Paint Cohoes Art Studio & Gallery
$23.50

Starting bid

Two class seats to a paint cohoes event.

Valued at $70

AAOTE item
AAOTE
$35

Starting bid

Two handcrafted wearable glass art necklaces.

Patrica Nash item
Patrica Nash
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $149

RAD Soap Co package and Lucy & Desi item
RAD Soap Co package and Lucy & Desi
$33.50

Starting bid

Chaga Body Bar

Nirvana Body Cream

Rad Soap Co. Retail Gift Card

It's All Natural Happy Hippie Deodorant

Retail Value: $50.00. Two admission tickets to the lucy and desi museum. 

Total value $100

Sienna item
Sienna
$35

Starting bid

Four sienna men's basketball tickets to the 2025-2026 season any game.

Values at $100

Capital Region Dining Package item
Capital Region Dining Package
$25

Starting bid

$50 vice and virtue

$25 swiftys

$25 lost and found 

