The School House Benefit: Celebrating Extraordinary Outcomes in Learning

Please Note:

When purchasing tickets or sponsorships, Zeffy will automatically prompt you to add a voluntary fee to support their platform.

To avoid paying a fee:

In the Transaction Summary section, choose “Other” from the drop-down menu.

Set the amount to $0.00 .

If paying by credit card, you may also see an additional pop-up box below the transaction window asking for a Zeffy donation — simply close or skip that box before completing your payment.