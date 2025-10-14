The School House

Hosted by

The School House

About this event

The School House Benefit: Celebrating Extraordinary Outcomes in Learning

725 Merrick Ave

Westbury, NY 11590, USA

Individual Tickets
$1,000

Please Note:
When purchasing tickets or sponsorships, Zeffy will automatically prompt you to add a voluntary fee to support their platform.

To avoid paying a fee:

  • In the Transaction Summary section, choose “Other” from the drop-down menu.
  • Set the amount to $0.00.

If paying by credit card, you may also see an additional pop-up box below the transaction window asking for a Zeffy donation — simply close or skip that box before completing your payment.

Children First Sponsor
$25,000

All benefits included in the Innovative Learning tier, plus...

  • 10 Tickets to event.
  • Recognition as premiere sponsor of the event with unparalleled branding and acknowledgement.
  • Exclusive, permanent and prominent name recognition at The School House entryway and on TSH Anywhere site (50K consumer impressions / month).
  • Opportunity to contribute a feature article or advertisement in The School House newsletter program for 6 months.

    Please Note:
    When purchasing tickets or sponsorships, Zeffy will automatically prompt you to add a voluntary fee to support their platform.

To avoid paying a fee:

  • In the Transaction Summary section, choose “Other” from the drop-down menu.
  • Set the amount to $0.00.

If paying by credit card, you may also see an additional pop-up box below the transaction window asking for a Zeffy donation — simply close or skip that box before completing your payment.

Innovative Learning Sponsor
$20,000

All benefits included in the Transformative tier, plus...

  • 6 Tickets to event.
  • Innovative Sponsor recognition with top-tier branding and visibility throughout the event.
  • Exclusive sponsorship of key event component such as entertainment segment or cocktail reception, with prominent acknowledgement.
  • Exclusive, permanent and prominent name recognition at The School House entryway and on TSH Anywhere site (50K consumer impressions / month).
  • Opportunity to contribute a feature article or ad in TSH newsletter program for 3 months (30K reach).
  • Opportunity to participate in a ceremonial check presentation & photo opp at TSH.

    Please Note:
    When purchasing tickets or sponsorships, Zeffy will automatically prompt you to add a voluntary fee to support their platform.

To avoid paying a fee:

  • In the Transaction Summary section, choose “Other” from the drop-down menu.
  • Set the amount to $0.00.

If paying by credit card, you may also see an additional pop-up box below the transaction window asking for a Zeffy donation — simply close or skip that box before completing your payment.

Transformative Schools Sponsor
$15,000

All benefits included in the Vision for Change tier, plus...

  • 4 Tickets to event.
  • Recognition as Transformative Schools sponsor with exclusive branding opportunities and prominent placement in event materials.
  • Exclusive, permanent and prominent name recognition at The School House entryway and on TSH Anywhere site, garnering over 50,000 consumer impressions per month.
  • Opportunity to contribute to a feature article or ad in TSH newsletter program for 1 month (10K reach).

    Please Note:
    When purchasing tickets or sponsorships, Zeffy will automatically prompt you to add a voluntary fee to support their platform.

To avoid paying a fee:

  • In the Transaction Summary section, choose “Other” from the drop-down menu.
  • Set the amount to $0.00.

If paying by credit card, you may also see an additional pop-up box below the transaction window asking for a Zeffy donation — simply close or skip that box before completing your payment.

Vision For Change Sponsor
$10,000
  • 3 tickets to event.
  • Recognition as Vision For Change sponsor in event signage, program and materials
  • Inclusion on TSH living Donor Wall
  • Sponsorship of the first Farm Stand of 2025 - 2026 School Year

    Please Note:
    When purchasing tickets or sponsorships, Zeffy will automatically prompt you to add a voluntary fee to support their platform.

To avoid paying a fee:

  • In the Transaction Summary section, choose “Other” from the drop-down menu.
  • Set the amount to $0.00.

If paying by credit card, you may also see an additional pop-up box below the transaction window asking for a Zeffy donation — simply close or skip that box before completing your payment.

A Friend of The School House Sponsor
$5,000
  • 2 tickets to event.
  • Recognition as “A Friend of The School House” sponsor in event signage, program and materials
  • Special piece of artwork dedicated to you / your organization from TSH Learners

    Please Note:
    When purchasing tickets or sponsorships, Zeffy will automatically prompt you to add a voluntary fee to support their platform.

To avoid paying a fee:

  • In the Transaction Summary section, choose “Other” from the drop-down menu.
  • Set the amount to $0.00.

If paying by credit card, you may also see an additional pop-up box below the transaction window asking for a Zeffy donation — simply close or skip that box before completing your payment.

Add a donation for The School House

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!