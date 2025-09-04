THE FALL BRAWL ROLLER DERBY DOUBLE HEADER!

1050 Oak St

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, USA

GA
$15

Grants entry to watch all the roller derby action!

VIP Admission
$20

Early admission to the bout, a reserved front-row seat, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage* of your choice! *Must show proof of age (21+) to receive alcohol.

Child under 12 - general admission
free
Child under 12 - VIP
$15

Early admission to the bout, a reserved front-row seat*, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage! *Without this VIP ticket, children will not be able to sit in the VIP section

Military - general admission
free

Complimentary admission for Military Service members (active duty, retired, or veteran). Must show proof of military service.

Military - VIP
$15

Early admission to the bout for Military Service members (active duty, retired, or veteran), reserved front-row seating, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage Early admission to the bout for Military Service members (active duty, retired, or veteran), reserved front-row seating, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage*

Comp Ticket
free

For volunteers bringing a guest or designated charity attendees, please fill out the extra information about this ticket or it will not be valid.

