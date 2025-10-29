The Fallen Outdoors 7th Annual Banquet BUCKET RAFFLE Tickets

Gold Star Raffle Pack
$800

$800 Gold Star Raffle Pack Includes:

~~80 Tickets for the White Raffle

~~40 Tickets for the Red Raffle

~~20 Tickets for the Blue Raffle

~~1 in 13 chance to win the Gold Raffle a Marlin 45/70

Veteran Raffle Pack
$400

$400 Veteran Raffle Pack Includes:

~~50 Tickets for the White Raffle

~~30 Tickets for the Red Raffle

~~12 Tickets for the Blue Raffle

Active-Duty Raffle Pack
$200

$200 Active-Duty Raffle Pack Includes:

~~30 Tickets for the White Raffle

~~14 Tickets for the Red Raffle

~~5 Tickets for the Blue Raffle

Reserve Raffle Pack
$100

$100 Reserve Raffle Pack Includes:

~~15 Tickets for the White Raffle

~~6 Tickets for the Red Raffle

~~2 Tickets for the Blue Raffle

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!