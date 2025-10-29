The Fallen Outdoors 7th Annual Banquet BUCKET RAFFLE Tickets

$800 Gold Star Raffle Pack Includes:
~~80 Tickets for the White Raffle
~~40 Tickets for the Red Raffle
~~20 Tickets for the Blue Raffle
~~1 in 13 chance to win the Gold Raffle a Marlin 45/70
$400 Veteran Raffle Pack Includes:
~~50 Tickets for the White Raffle
~~30 Tickets for the Red Raffle
~~12 Tickets for the Blue Raffle
$200 Active-Duty Raffle Pack Includes:
~~30 Tickets for the White Raffle
~~14 Tickets for the Red Raffle
~~5 Tickets for the Blue Raffle
$100 Reserve Raffle Pack Includes:
~~15 Tickets for the White Raffle
~~6 Tickets for the Red Raffle
~~2 Tickets for the Blue Raffle
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!