The Fallen Outdoors East Coast Region Fundraiser

Prize 1
BERGARA TERRAIN WILDERNESS 300 WIN MAG
300 WIN MAG bolt action
Gray Cerakote finish, synthetic stock, 26” barrel, overall length 48”
Drilled/tapped, 1-in-10” twist, 5+1 capacity, threaded barrel
No optics – ready to be fitted with your favorite glass
Prize 2
WINCHESTER SX4 HYBRID HUNTER 20 GAUGE
-SX4 20ga, 28” barrel, 3-inch chamber
Cerakote FDE finish on receiver and barrel
Invector-Plus choke tubes, TRUGLO fiber-optic sight
- Larger cocking handle and bolt release
Prize 3
DECK BOSS 590 PELLET GRILL + Starter Bundle
- Front folding shelf
- Box of Nitrile Gloves
- Two 40lbs ultimate blend pellets
- One texas blend pellets
- Deck Boss 590 grill cover
- Mesh cooking matt
- Rubs & Sauce package
