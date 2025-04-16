The Fallen Outdoors Team Virginia 5th Annual Banquet

11550 Lakeridge Pkwy

Ashland, VA 23005, USA

Corporate Sponsor
$1,150
••• Includes admission and a reserved table for 8 at the front of the venue & dinner. ••• Entry into high-end and high-odd (1/12 chance) gun raffle exclusive to table sponsors. ••• 12 books of tier raffle tickets. ••• 4 tickets to sport-specific winner-take-all raffle tables. ••• 2 hats and 2 shirts ••• 1 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors metal tumbler. ••• 1 bottle of liquor for the table. ••• Special mention night of the banquet, and business owners can showcase their business (example: a car dealership could bring in a vehicle to the banquet and signage, etc.) ••• Businesses must email [email protected] to discuss advertisement requests for events before August 1, 2025
Individual Sponsor
$275
••• Includes admission for two into the banquet & dinner. ••• Entry into a high-end gun raffle exclusive to individual sponsors. ••• 4 books of tier raffle tickets. ••• 1 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors metal tumbler.
Couple's Ticket
$100
• Includes admission for two into the banquet & dinner.
Individual Ticket
$60
• Includes admission for one into the banquet & dinner.

