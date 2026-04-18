The Fallen Outdoors TEAM VA

Hosted by

The Fallen Outdoors TEAM VA

About this event

The Fallen Outdoors Team Virginia 6th Annual Banquet

250 Visitor Ctr Dr

Williamsburg, VA 23185, USA

Platinum Corporate Sponsor
$2,000

••• Includes admission and a reserved table for 8 at the front of the venue & dinner

••• Firearm exclusive to Platinum Corporate sponsors

••• 16 books of tier raffle tickets

••• 8 tickets to sport-specific winner-take-all raffle tables

••• 8 hats

••• 8 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumblers

••• 1 bottle of liquor for the table

••• Special mention night of the banquet, and logo placement on all materials at the event


Diamond Corporate Sponsor
$1,250

••• Includes admission and a reserved table for 8 at the front of the venue & dinner

••• Entry into high-end and high-odd (1/12 chance) gun raffle exclusive to Diamond Corporate sponsors

••• 12 books of tier raffle tickets

••• 4 tickets to sport-specific winner-take-all raffle tables

••• 4 hats

••• 4 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumblers

••• 1 bottle of liquor for the table

••• Special mention night of the banquet, and logo placement on all materials at the event


Ruby Corporate Sponsor
$1,050

••• Includes admission and a reserved table for 8 at the front of the venue & dinner

••• Entry into high-odd (1/6 chance) gun raffle exclusive to Ruby Corporate sponsors

••• 8 books of tier raffle tickets

••• 2 tickets to sport-specific winner-take-all raffle tables

••• 2 hats

••• 2 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumblers

••• 1 bottle of liquor for the table

••• Special mention night of the banquet, and logo placement on all materials at the event


Group Table for 8
$400

••• Includes admission and a reserved table for 8

••• Coming with a group of friends? Here's your chance to reserve a table for your group.


Individual Sponsor
$275

••• Includes admission for two into the banquet & dinner


••• Entry into a gun raffle exclusive to individual sponsors


••• 4 books of tier raffle tickets


••• 1 hat


••• 1 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumbler


Couple's Ticket
$100

• Includes admission for two into the banquet & dinner

Individual Ticket
$60

• Includes admission for one into the banquet & dinner

THE BIG BUCK Bucket Raffle Package
$1,500

Includes:

• 1 Yeti bucket

• 10 tier booklets

• 3 Pick of the litter tickets

• 1 hat

• 1 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumbler

• 3 mystery raffle tickets

• 4 sports specific tickets

• Select an item from the wall of guns

• 1 in 3 chance at gun exclusive for THE BIG BUCK Bucket Raffle Package


Yeti Bucket Raffle Package
$400

Includes:

• 1 Yeti bucket

• 5 tier booklets

• 2 Pick of litter tickets

• 1 hat

• 1 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumbler

• 2 mystery raffle tickets

• 3 sports specific tickets

• 1 in 20 chance to select an item from the wall of guns


**This is a raffle package only. You must also purchase a ticket package to the event**


Tumbler Raffle Package
$200

Includes:

• 2 tier booklets

• 1 pick of the litter ticket

• 1 mystery raffle

• 2 sports specific

• 1 in 24 chance to select an item from the wall of guns


**This is a raffle package only. You must also purchase a ticket package to the event**


Gold Raffle Package
$400
Available until Aug 16

• Includes 8 books of tier raffle booklets.

Each Book includes:
• (1) Keep Ticket (Yellow)
• (1) Tier 1 Raffle Ticket (Red)
• (5) Tier 2 Raffle Tickets (White)
• (10) Tier 3 Raffle Tickets (Blue)

• 4 tickets to sport-specific winner-take-all raffle tables

• 25 tickets to bucket raffles ($25 value)

• Entry into special gun raffle ONLY available to gold package purchasers.


**This is a raffle package only. You must also purchase a ticket package to the event**

Silver Raffle Package
$200
Available until Aug 16

• Includes 4 books of tier raffle booklets.

Each Book includes:
• (1) Keep Ticket (Yellow)
• (1) Tier 1 Raffle Ticket (Red)
• (5) Tier 2 Raffle Tickets (White)
• (10) Tier 3 Raffle Tickets (Blue)


**This is a raffle package only. You must also purchase a ticket package to the event**

Bronze Raffle Package
$100
Available until Aug 16

• Includes 2 books of tier raffle booklets.

Each Book includes:
• (1) Keep Ticket (Yellow)
• (1) Tier 1 Raffle Ticket (Red)
• (5) Tier 2 Raffle Tickets (White)
• (10) Tier 3 Raffle Tickets (Blue)


**This is a raffle package only. You must also purchase a ticket package to the event**

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