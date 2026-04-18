The Fallen Outdoors Team Virginia 6th Annual Banquet

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About this event
••• Includes admission and a reserved table for 8 at the front of the venue & dinner
••• Firearm exclusive to Platinum Corporate sponsors
••• 16 books of tier raffle tickets
••• 8 tickets to sport-specific winner-take-all raffle tables
••• 8 hats
••• 8 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumblers
••• 1 bottle of liquor for the table
••• Special mention night of the banquet, and logo placement on all materials at the event
••• Includes admission and a reserved table for 8 at the front of the venue & dinner
••• Entry into high-end and high-odd (1/12 chance) gun raffle exclusive to Diamond Corporate sponsors
••• 12 books of tier raffle tickets
••• 4 tickets to sport-specific winner-take-all raffle tables
••• 4 hats
••• 4 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumblers
••• 1 bottle of liquor for the table
••• Special mention night of the banquet, and logo placement on all materials at the event
••• Includes admission and a reserved table for 8 at the front of the venue & dinner
••• Entry into high-odd (1/6 chance) gun raffle exclusive to Ruby Corporate sponsors
••• 8 books of tier raffle tickets
••• 2 tickets to sport-specific winner-take-all raffle tables
••• 2 hats
••• 2 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumblers
••• 1 bottle of liquor for the table
••• Special mention night of the banquet, and logo placement on all materials at the event
••• Includes admission and a reserved table for 8
••• Coming with a group of friends? Here's your chance to reserve a table for your group.
••• Includes admission for two into the banquet & dinner
••• Entry into a gun raffle exclusive to individual sponsors
••• 4 books of tier raffle tickets
••• 1 hat
••• 1 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumbler
• Includes admission for two into the banquet & dinner
• Includes admission for one into the banquet & dinner
Includes:
• 1 Yeti bucket
• 10 tier booklets
• 3 Pick of the litter tickets
• 1 hat
• 1 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumbler
• 3 mystery raffle tickets
• 4 sports specific tickets
• Select an item from the wall of guns
• 1 in 3 chance at gun exclusive for THE BIG BUCK Bucket Raffle Package
Includes:
• 1 Yeti bucket
• 5 tier booklets
• 2 Pick of litter tickets
• 1 hat
• 1 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumbler
• 2 mystery raffle tickets
• 3 sports specific tickets
• 1 in 20 chance to select an item from the wall of guns
**This is a raffle package only. You must also purchase a ticket package to the event**
Includes:
• 2 tier booklets
• 1 pick of the litter ticket
• 1 mystery raffle
• 2 sports specific
• 1 in 24 chance to select an item from the wall of guns
**This is a raffle package only. You must also purchase a ticket package to the event**
• Includes 8 books of tier raffle booklets.
Each Book includes:
• (1) Keep Ticket (Yellow)
• (1) Tier 1 Raffle Ticket (Red)
• (5) Tier 2 Raffle Tickets (White)
• (10) Tier 3 Raffle Tickets (Blue)
• 4 tickets to sport-specific winner-take-all raffle tables
• 25 tickets to bucket raffles ($25 value)
• Entry into special gun raffle ONLY available to gold package purchasers.
**This is a raffle package only. You must also purchase a ticket package to the event**
• Includes 4 books of tier raffle booklets.
Each Book includes:
• (1) Keep Ticket (Yellow)
• (1) Tier 1 Raffle Ticket (Red)
• (5) Tier 2 Raffle Tickets (White)
• (10) Tier 3 Raffle Tickets (Blue)
**This is a raffle package only. You must also purchase a ticket package to the event**
• Includes 2 books of tier raffle booklets.
Each Book includes:
• (1) Keep Ticket (Yellow)
• (1) Tier 1 Raffle Ticket (Red)
• (5) Tier 2 Raffle Tickets (White)
• (10) Tier 3 Raffle Tickets (Blue)
**This is a raffle package only. You must also purchase a ticket package to the event**
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