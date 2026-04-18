The Fallen Outdoors Team Virginia 6th Annual Banquet

Includes:

• 1 Yeti bucket

• 5 tier booklets

• 2 Pick of litter tickets

• 1 hat

• 1 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumbler

• 2 mystery raffle tickets

• 3 sports specific tickets

• 1 in 20 chance to select an item from the wall of guns





**This is a raffle package only. You must also purchase a ticket package to the event**



