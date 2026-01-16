Fallen Outdoors

Hosted by

Fallen Outdoors

About this raffle

Governor's Killey River Caribou Tag (SC608)

One chance to win
$20

Purchase one ticket for the opportunity to win the 2026 SC608 Killey River Caribou Governor's tag.

6 chances to win
$100

Purchase six tickets for the opportunity to win the 2026 SC608 Killey River Caribou Governor's tag.

35 chances to win
$500

Purchase 35 tickets for the opportunity to win the 2026 SC608 Killey River Caribou Governor's tag.

70 chances to win
$1,000

Purchase 70 tickets for the opportunity to win the 2026 SC608 Killey River Caribou Governor's tag.

Add a donation for Fallen Outdoors

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!