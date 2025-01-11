Sales closed

The Fantastic Soror Voyage

Des Moines

IA, USA

Add a donation for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated - Beta Sigma Omega Chapter

$

General admission
$165
Payments are non-refundable BUT transferable. If the charter couch is canceled, you will be refunded your full payment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!