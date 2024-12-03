The Farmville Community Arts Council, Inc.

Hosted by

The Farmville Community Arts Council, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

The Farmville Community Arts Council, Inc.'s Online Auction

Pick-up location

3723 N Main St, Farmville, NC 27828

Diamond and Emerald Ring item
Diamond and Emerald Ring item
Diamond and Emerald Ring
$1,000

Starting bid

Lady's 18K yellow gold ring, size 6.5 with a carved filigree design. Center brilliant cut .60 ct diamond. GIA grades: color: H; Clarity: SI1. There is one round Chatham 4.5 mm emerald set on each side of the center diamond. Ring mounting is by Jabel. Appraised 2022 with an estimated replacement value of $6,000 On display at Wren's Jewelery Store 3744 S. Main St. Farmville, NC
Original Painting by S. White item
Original Painting by S. White
$200

Starting bid

Oil and gold leaf. c. 1950 19.5" x 13.5"
Original Painting by Janie Askew item
Original Painting by Janie Askew
$200

Starting bid

Original acrylic, ink and paper collage on wood by Janie Askew 12" x 12"
Porcelain Garden Seat item
Porcelain Garden Seat item
Porcelain Garden Seat
$300

Starting bid

Beautiful Porcelain Garden Seat Hand decorated Asian style 17.5" tall 12" diameter Donated by Dapper Dan's Art and Antiques, Farmville, NC
Square Black Acrylic Pedestal item
Square Black Acrylic Pedestal
$100

Starting bid

Square black acrylic pedestal with beveled edges 29.5 " h x 14.75" d x 14.5" w Priced Each - Quantity of 2 will split - buyer's choice
ECU Pirate Mascot Statue item
ECU Pirate Mascot Statue
$50

Starting bid

12.5" x 5.5" cast statue of "Peedy the Pirate" the mascot of East Carolina University Sports Donated by University Book Exchange, Greenville, NC
Lanoca Coffee and Tea Gift Box item
Lanoca Coffee and Tea Gift Box
$45

Starting bid

Gift Box of very special Costa Rican coffee best known by the rich volcanic soil on the Coast of Riches that brews to a refreshing light medium to medium, you get a bright, "juicy," cup with notes of chocolate, supported by a medium, balanced body. As the cup cools, a little of that renowned tropical sweetness appears. This gift box doesn't forget about the tea drinker in the family with some sachets of Earl Grey. Also includes a handmade ceramic mug topped off with some Jenni's Ugly Chocolates a local favorite.
Donation item
Donation
Free

Starting bid

Our auction items just don't fit your fancy but you really want to help FCAC with their operational goals. Here's a link that will take you to a donation page. We truly appreciate all that you can give to FCAC so that we can fulfill our mission. https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/alternative-to-bidding-in-the-auction-donate-now

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