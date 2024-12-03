The Farmville Community Arts Council, Inc.'s Online Auction

Gift Box of very special Costa Rican coffee best known by the rich volcanic soil on the Coast of Riches that brews to a refreshing light medium to medium, you get a bright, "juicy," cup with notes of chocolate, supported by a medium, balanced body. As the cup cools, a little of that renowned tropical sweetness appears. This gift box doesn't forget about the tea drinker in the family with some sachets of Earl Grey. Also includes a handmade ceramic mug topped off with some Jenni's Ugly Chocolates a local favorite.

Gift Box of very special Costa Rican coffee best known by the rich volcanic soil on the Coast of Riches that brews to a refreshing light medium to medium, you get a bright, "juicy," cup with notes of chocolate, supported by a medium, balanced body. As the cup cools, a little of that renowned tropical sweetness appears. This gift box doesn't forget about the tea drinker in the family with some sachets of Earl Grey. Also includes a handmade ceramic mug topped off with some Jenni's Ugly Chocolates a local favorite.

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