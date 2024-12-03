The Farmville Community Arts Council, Inc.'s Online Auction

Lady's 18K yellow gold ring, size 6.5 with a carved filigree design. Center brilliant cut .60 ct diamond. GIA grades: color: H; Clarity: SI1.
There is one round Chatham 4.5 mm emerald set on each side of the center diamond. Ring mounting is by Jabel.
Appraised 2022 with an estimated replacement value of $6,000
On display at Wren's Jewelery Store 3744 S. Main St. Farmville, NC
Lady's 18K yellow gold ring, size 6.5 with a carved filigree design. Center brilliant cut .60 ct diamond. GIA grades: color: H; Clarity: SI1.
There is one round Chatham 4.5 mm emerald set on each side of the center diamond. Ring mounting is by Jabel.
Appraised 2022 with an estimated replacement value of $6,000
On display at Wren's Jewelery Store 3744 S. Main St. Farmville, NC
Original Painting by S. White
$200
Starting bid
Oil and gold leaf. c. 1950
19.5" x 13.5"
Oil and gold leaf. c. 1950
19.5" x 13.5"
Original Painting by Janie Askew
$200
Starting bid
Original acrylic, ink and paper collage on wood by Janie Askew
12" x 12"
Original acrylic, ink and paper collage on wood by Janie Askew
12" x 12"
Porcelain Garden Seat
$300
Starting bid
Beautiful Porcelain Garden Seat
Hand decorated Asian style
17.5" tall 12" diameter
Donated by Dapper Dan's Art and Antiques, Farmville, NC
Beautiful Porcelain Garden Seat
Hand decorated Asian style
17.5" tall 12" diameter
Donated by Dapper Dan's Art and Antiques, Farmville, NC
Square Black Acrylic Pedestal
$100
Starting bid
Square black acrylic pedestal with beveled edges
29.5 " h x 14.75" d x 14.5" w
Priced Each - Quantity of 2 will split - buyer's choice
Square black acrylic pedestal with beveled edges
29.5 " h x 14.75" d x 14.5" w
Priced Each - Quantity of 2 will split - buyer's choice
ECU Pirate Mascot Statue
$50
Starting bid
12.5" x 5.5" cast statue of "Peedy the Pirate" the mascot of East Carolina University Sports
Donated by University Book Exchange, Greenville, NC
12.5" x 5.5" cast statue of "Peedy the Pirate" the mascot of East Carolina University Sports
Donated by University Book Exchange, Greenville, NC
Lanoca Coffee and Tea Gift Box
$45
Starting bid
Gift Box of very special Costa Rican coffee best known by the rich volcanic soil on the Coast of Riches that brews to a refreshing light medium to medium, you get a bright, "juicy," cup with notes of chocolate, supported by a medium, balanced body. As the cup cools, a little of that renowned tropical sweetness appears.
This gift box doesn't forget about the tea drinker in the family with some sachets of Earl Grey.
Also includes a handmade ceramic mug topped off with some Jenni's Ugly Chocolates a local favorite.
Gift Box of very special Costa Rican coffee best known by the rich volcanic soil on the Coast of Riches that brews to a refreshing light medium to medium, you get a bright, "juicy," cup with notes of chocolate, supported by a medium, balanced body. As the cup cools, a little of that renowned tropical sweetness appears.
This gift box doesn't forget about the tea drinker in the family with some sachets of Earl Grey.
Also includes a handmade ceramic mug topped off with some Jenni's Ugly Chocolates a local favorite.
Donation
Free
Starting bid
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