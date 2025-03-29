The Fashion Community 2025 Kick-off Party

122 E Main St

Columbus, OH 43215, USA

RSVP
free
The event is complimentary, with a cash bar available. We would love for you to join us!
Spark
$50
Spark – A $50 donation represents the initial spark of creativity and community connection.
Elevate
$250
Elevate – A $250 donation helps elevate our programs, empowering youth and fostering sustainable change.
Legacy
$2,500
Legacy – A $2,500 donation creates a lasting legacy, fueling our future flagship programs and transforming lives.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing