The Fashion Community
The Fashion Community 2025 Kick-off Party
122 E Main St
Columbus, OH 43215, USA
The event is complimentary, with a cash bar available. We would love for you to join us!
Spark
$50
Spark – A $50 donation represents the initial spark of creativity and community connection.
Elevate
$250
Elevate – A $250 donation helps elevate our programs, empowering youth and fostering sustainable change.
Legacy
$2,500
Legacy – A $2,500 donation creates a lasting legacy, fueling our future flagship programs and transforming lives.
