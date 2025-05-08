Columbus Fashion Council

Hosted by

Columbus Fashion Council

About this event

The Fashion Industry Conference

60 Cleveland Ave

Columbus, OH 43215, USA

Day 1: The State of Fashion in Ohio
$25
Kick off the conference with an evening of connection and insight. Enjoy dedicated networking, hear impactful talks from leaders shaping Ohio’s fashion scene, and be inspired by a keynote from renowned fashion duo BruceGlen!
Day 2: The Fashion Panels & FASHION MATTERS
$25
Dive into the trends transforming fashion today and tomorrow. Through dynamic panel discussions and TEDx-style talks, industry experts will unpack topics like sustainability, technology, entrepreneurship, and inclusivity—offering fresh insights and bold ideas to move fashion forward
Add a donation for Columbus Fashion Council

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!