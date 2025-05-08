The Fashion Industry Conference

Kick off the conference with an evening of connection and insight. Enjoy dedicated networking, hear impactful talks from leaders shaping Ohio’s fashion scene, and be inspired by a keynote from renowned fashion duo BruceGlen!
Kick off the conference with an evening of connection and insight. Enjoy dedicated networking, hear impactful talks from leaders shaping Ohio’s fashion scene, and be inspired by a keynote from renowned fashion duo BruceGlen!
Day 2: The Fashion Panels & FASHION MATTERS
$25
Dive into the trends transforming fashion today and tomorrow. Through dynamic panel discussions and TEDx-style talks, industry experts will unpack topics like sustainability, technology, entrepreneurship, and inclusivity—offering fresh insights and bold ideas to move fashion forward
Dive into the trends transforming fashion today and tomorrow. Through dynamic panel discussions and TEDx-style talks, industry experts will unpack topics like sustainability, technology, entrepreneurship, and inclusivity—offering fresh insights and bold ideas to move fashion forward
Add a donation for Columbus Fashion Council
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!