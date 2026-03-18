The Festive Falcon Craft Fair 2026

BOOTH : Only one vendor per space will be permitted.

No electrical hook-ups are available. A booth is defined as a 10x10 space or a 8x4 space. Your display must be inside this foot space. TABLES and chairs ARE NOT INCLUDED, BUT MAY BE RENTED SEPARATELY.





Terms of Agreement



1) Booths must be always manned by qualified personnel.

2) Field Middle School is a non-smoking campus.

3) The exhibitor shall assume all risk and expense with respect to exhibitor’s merchandise, including but not limited to: transportation, packing, insurance, display and sale.

4) The exhibitor completely absolves all Field Local Schools, Field Board of Education including their agents and employees of any loss, damage, theft, death or liability arising from the fair.

5) The exhibitor shall be responsible for all damages caused to Field Middle School grounds, buildings and furniture if caused by the exhibitor or its employees.





The show will take place at Field Middle School 1379: Saxe Rd, Mogadore, OH 44260





Set up for vendors will be from 8am- 9:45am. If the set up is not complete by 9:45, we reserve the right to move your spot.

Details and arrival information will be emailed the week of the show.