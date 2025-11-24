The Fierce Fighter Project Gala Silent Auction

Contact TheFierceFighterProject @ 2146415058
Starting bid
Own a piece of Dallas Cowboys history with this authentic football jersey signed by quarterback Dak Prescott. A must-have for any Cowboys fan or sports memorabilia collector, this standout piece is perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave. A true collector’s gem!
$900 Value
Starting bid
Experience a rare and refined pour with this exceptional Balblair 1990 Vintage, 2nd Release. Matured to perfection and bottled at peak character, this Highland single malt offers rich depth, complexity, and elegance. A collector’s treasure and a true connoisseur’s delight—perfect for display or savoring on a special occasion.
$435 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate VIP game day with 2 tickets to a Dallas Cowboys home game in the exclusive Hall of Fame Suite. This unforgettable experience includes premium food and beverages, plus 2 pre-game field passes giving you access to the turf before kickoff.
A rare opportunity for any true Cowboys fan—don’t miss it!
Winner must select their preferred home game by August 1st.
$2000 Value
Starting bid
Elevate your next celebration with a $1,500 gift certificate toward a stunning custom balloon setup—perfect for parties, showers, corporate events, and more. Create a show-stopping backdrop or themed installation tailored to your vision.
Starting bid
Reveal your most radiant skin with a Lutronic Clarity II Laser Toning Treatment for the face and neck. This gentle, non-invasive treatment helps even skin tone, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and improve overall texture for a refreshed, youthful glow. Come experience the rejuvenating power of advanced laser technology—your skin will thank you!
$600 Value
Starting bid
Transform your space with a customized home organizing session designed to bring clarity, efficiency, and calm to any room. From decluttering to creating functional, beautifully arranged spaces, this service helps you reclaim your home and simplify your daily life. A perfect gift for anyone seeking a fresh, organized start!
$1000 Value
Starting bid
Bring the magic of the holidays into your home with elegant Christmas tree décor. Thoughtfully curated to create a stunning, festive centerpiece, this collection adds sparkle, warmth, and seasonal charm to any space. Perfect for refreshing your holiday look or creating a picture-perfect tree!
$1000 Value
Starting bid
Create, mix, and enjoy with this delightful bath bomb–making party for up to 10 people! Perfect for birthdays, girls’ nights, or creative get-togethers. Guests will craft their own customized, scented bath bombs to take home. A unique, hands-on experience.
$250 Value
Starting bid
Experience golf like never before with a 3-month membership to The Back Nine Golf Plano. A golf simulator offering 24/7 access, professional lessons, premier membership options, and the most accurate tracking technology available. The Back Nine brings an innovative golf experience to the public. Perfect for sharpening your game, enjoying year-round play, and elevating every swing.
$855 Value
Starting bid
Experience golf like never before with a 3-month membership to The Back Nine Golf Allen. A golf simulator offering 24/7 access, professional lessons, premier membership options, and the most accurate tracking technology available. The Back Nine brings an innovative golf experience to the public. Perfect for sharpening your game, enjoying year-round play, and elevating every swing.
$660 Value
Starting bid
Gather your friends for an unforgettable wine tasting experience for up to 10 guests at the Reddy Wines Tasting Room in Stonewall, TX. Delve into multiple vintages of “the Circle Field Blend” w/ a 60-min vertical testing. This is an exclusive appointment only experience through our signature vines of The Circle block at Reddy Vineyard and their evolution. Come taste the frontier spirit of Texas winemaking!
$600 Value
Starting bid
Score a standout piece of NFL memorabilia with this official football signed by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. A rising star known for his explosive speed and playmaking ability, Worthy’s autograph makes this item a must-have for any Chiefs fan or collector. A perfect display piece for your home, office, or fan cave!
$300 Value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!