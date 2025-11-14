The Fight Farber Foundation

Offered by

The Fight Farber Foundation

About this shop

The Fight Farber Shop

Shipping - Domestic item
Shipping - Domestic
$12

Please add a shipping option to your cart! This helps us ensure all proceeds are directed towards life-savingresearch!


Select this option for shipping within the United States.

Shipping - International item
Shipping - International
$30

Please add shipping to your cart! Select this option for shipping outside of the United States, including Canada*.


*Before selecting this option for Canada, contact us at [email protected] for alternative delivery options that may be available.

Hope is Not Rare Tee - Charcoal Gray item
Hope is Not Rare Tee - Charcoal Gray item
Hope is Not Rare Tee - Charcoal Gray
$25

Soft, heather charcoal gray, cotton t-shirt with "Hope is not Rare" design on the front!


Email [email protected] for restock information, or to request additional sizes!

Hope is Not Rare - Brown item
Hope is Not Rare - Brown item
Hope is Not Rare - Brown
$25

Soft, heather brown, cotton t-shirt with "Hope is not Rare" design on the front!


Email [email protected] for restock information, or to request additional sizes!

Big & Brave - Kids Tee item
Big & Brave - Kids Tee item
Big & Brave - Kids Tee
$20

Some of the bravest people we know are also the smallest. 💛


Our Big & Brave tee celebrates the courage, resilience, and fierce spirit of children facing big challenges. Designed to honor rare kids and the strength they show every single day, this shirt is a reminder of their resilience!


Email [email protected] for restock information, or to request additional sizes!

Tote Bag - Orange item
Tote Bag - Orange item
Tote Bag - Orange
$20

Natural canvas tote bag with orange 'Ultra-Rare, Ultra-Loved' logo.


Tote Bag - Multicolor item
Tote Bag - Multicolor item
Tote Bag - Multicolor
$20

Natural canvas tote bag with multicolor 'Ultra-Rare, Ultra-Loved' logo.


Email [email protected] for restock information!

Tote Bag - Gray item
Tote Bag - Gray item
Tote Bag - Gray
$20

Limited Edition gray canvas tote bag with cream colored 'Ultra-Rare, Ultra-Loved' logo.

Heather Rosette T-Shirt item
Heather Rosette T-Shirt item
Heather Rosette T-Shirt item
Heather Rosette T-Shirt
$25

Soft, cotton t-shirt with cream Ultra-Rare, Ultra-Loved logo on the front and "FightFarber.com" on the back.


Email [email protected] for restock information, or to request additional sizes!

Heather Green T-Shirt item
Heather Green T-Shirt item
Heather Green T-Shirt item
Heather Green T-Shirt
$25

Soft, cotton t-shirt with cream Ultra-Rare, Ultra-Loved logo on the front and "FightFarber.com" on the back.


Email [email protected] for restock information, or to request additional sizes!

Black T-Shirt item
Black T-Shirt item
Black T-Shirt item
Black T-Shirt
$25

Soft, cotton t-shirt with cream Ultra-Rare, Ultra-Loved logo.


Email [email protected] for restock information, or to request additional sizes!

Maroon T-Shirt item
Maroon T-Shirt item
Maroon T-Shirt item
Maroon T-Shirt
$25

Soft, cotton t-shirt with cream Ultra-Rare, Ultra-Loved logo on the front and "FightFarber.com" on the back.


Email [email protected] for restock information, or to request additional sizes!

Ash Grey T-Shirt item
Ash Grey T-Shirt item
Ash Grey T-Shirt item
Ash Grey T-Shirt
$25

Soft, cotton t-shirt with blue Ultra-Rare, Ultra-Loved logo on the front and "FightFarber.com" on the back.


Email [email protected] for restock information, or to request additional sizes!

Sand T-Shirt item
Sand T-Shirt
$25

Soft, cotton t-shirt with Ultra-Rare, Ultra-Loved logo on the front.


Email [email protected] for restock information, or to request additional sizes!

Black Ultra-Loved Crewneck item
Black Ultra-Loved Crewneck
$35

Cozy crewneck sweatshirt, cotton blend, unisex fit, with Ultra-rare Ultra-Loved logo!


Specify sweatshirt size below! Email [email protected] for restock information, or to request additional sizes!

Maroon Ultra-Loved Crewneck item
Maroon Ultra-Loved Crewneck
$35

Cozy crewneck sweatshirt, cotton blend, unisex fit, with Ultra-rare Ultra-Loved logo!


Specify sweatshirt size below! Email [email protected] for restock information, or to request additional sizes!

Green Ultra-Loved Crewneck item
Green Ultra-Loved Crewneck
$35

Cozy crewneck sweatshirt, cotton blend, unisex fit, with Ultra-rare Ultra-Loved logo!


Specify sweatshirt size below! Email [email protected] for restock information, or to request additional sizes!

Navy Blue Ultra-Loved Crewneck item
Navy Blue Ultra-Loved Crewneck
$35

Cozy crewneck sweatshirt, cotton blend, unisex fit, with Ultra-rare Ultra-Loved logo!


Specify sweatshirt size below! Email [email protected] for restock information, or to request additional sizes!

Brown Ultra-Loved Crewneck item
Brown Ultra-Loved Crewneck
$35

Cozy crewneck sweatshirt, cotton blend, unisex fit, with Ultra-rare Ultra-Loved logo!


Specify sweatshirt size below! Email [email protected] for restock information, or to request additional sizes!

Little Zipper Pouch item
Little Zipper Pouch item
Little Zipper Pouch item
Little Zipper Pouch
$5

Canvas zipper pouch with Ultra-Rare, Ultra-Loved logo


Color is Zayd's choice!


Approx. 4.5 x 7 in size

Big Zipper Pouch item
Big Zipper Pouch item
Big Zipper Pouch item
Big Zipper Pouch
$10

Canvas zipper pouch with Ultra-Rare, Ultra-Loved logo


Color is Zayd's choice!


Approx. 7 x 9 in size


Limited Edition Earrings item
Limited Edition Earrings
$10

Made and generously donated by L Michele Makes. Shop more of her creations here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/lmichelemakes/?etsrc=sdt#items

Limited Edition Pin item
Limited Edition Pin item
Limited Edition Pin
$3

Made and generously donated by L Michele Makes. Shop more of her creations here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/lmichelemakes/?etsrc=sdt#items

Add a donation for The Fight Farber Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!