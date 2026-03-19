The Fightstrong 2026 Golf Outing

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About this event
Sales begin May 1st, 2026...
Sales begin May 1st, 2026...
Sales begin May 1st, 2026...
Sales begin May 1st, 2026...
As the Swag Partner, your brand becomes part of every golfer’s experience from start to finish. Your logo will appear on all pin flags and a premium merch item included in every player’s pack, ensuring lasting visibility on and off the course. This package also includes top sponsor backdrop placement, range and putting green signage, premier website placement with links, social media highlights, and event-day recognition. In addition, you’ll enjoy two foursomes with full player packs, gourmet breakfast, buffet lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop.
The Golf Ball Partner offers one of the most memorable brand touchpoints of the day—your logo featured on every golf ball given to players. This package includes backdrop, range, and putting green signage, one hole sign on the course, website and social media features, and event-day recognition. You’ll also receive two foursomes with full player packs, breakfast, lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop, making this a high-impact and highly visible partnership.
As the Cigar Partner, your logo will be featured on custom cigars distributed to golfers, creating a premium and memorable brand experience. This package includes backdrop, range, and putting green signage, one hole sign, website and social media features, and event-day recognition. You’ll also receive two foursomes with full player packs, gourmet breakfast, buffet lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop.
The Breakfast Partner is front and center at the start of the day, with branded signage at the breakfast area welcoming golfers before tee-off. This package includes backdrop, range, and putting green signage, one hole sign, website and social media features, and morning recognition. You’ll also enjoy two foursomes with full player packs, gourmet breakfast, buffet lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop.
As the Lunch Partner, your brand will be showcased during one of the most social moments of the event. This package includes branded flags on all lunch tables, backdrop, range, and putting green signage, one hole sign, website and social media features, and recognition during lunch. You’ll also receive two foursomes with full player packs, breakfast, lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop.
The Bar Partner places your brand where golfers naturally gather and unwind. Your signage will be featured at the main bar area, along with backdrop, range, and putting green signage, one hole sign, website and social media features, and recognition during awards. This package includes one foursome with full player packs, gourmet breakfast, buffet lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop.
As a Cart Partner, your logo will be displayed on golf carts throughout the course, delivering constant visibility as players move from hole to hole. This package includes backdrop, range, and putting green signage, one hole sign, website and social media features, and recognition throughout the day. You’ll also receive one foursome with full player packs, breakfast, lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop.
The Showcase Sponsor package offers strong visibility at a flexible entry level. Your logo will be displayed on a 24” x 36” foamboard in the lunch hall and featured on the sponsor screen during lunch. Your company name, description, and link will also be included on the Fightstrong website, making this a great option for businesses looking to support the mission while gaining recognition.
As a Corporate Hole Sponsor, your company will be recognized with a 30” x 24” hole sign placed at a tee box, plus logo placement on the sponsor screen during lunch. Your business name, description, and link will also be featured on the Fightstrong website, providing both on-course and digital visibility.
Designed specifically for restaurants and local businesses, this package includes a 30” x 24” hole sign at a tee box and logo placement on the sponsor screen during lunch. Restaurants that donate a $50 gift card for raffles receive a $50 discount. Your company name, description, and link will also be featured on the Fightstrong website.
The Family Hole Sponsor is a meaningful way for families or individuals to show support. This package includes a 30” x 24” hole sign at a tee box with your family name or slogan, along with recognition on the sponsor screen during lunch. It’s a simple yet powerful way to be part of the day and the mission.
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