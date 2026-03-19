The Fightstrong 2026 Golf Outing

As the Swag Partner, your brand becomes part of every golfer’s experience from start to finish. Your logo will appear on all pin flags and a premium merch item included in every player’s pack, ensuring lasting visibility on and off the course. This package also includes top sponsor backdrop placement, range and putting green signage, premier website placement with links, social media highlights, and event-day recognition. In addition, you’ll enjoy two foursomes with full player packs, gourmet breakfast, buffet lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop.