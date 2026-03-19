Fightstrong Foundation

Hosted by

Fightstrong Foundation

About this event

The Fightstrong 2026 Golf Outing

375 Forsgate Dr

Monroe Township, NJ 08831, USA

2026 5th Annual Golf Outing | Foursome
$1,050
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sales begin May 1st, 2026...

  • Includes 4 Golf Tickets — Player's Pack for each golfer
  • Gourmet breakfast before tee-off
  • Buffet lunch and on-course drinks
  • Free contests and games on-course
  • Raffle, 50/50, and helicopter ball drop (ticketed)
2026 5th Annual Golf Outing | Individual Golfer
$275

Sales begin May 1st, 2026...

  • Everything included in the Foursome, but for one!
2026 5th Annual Golf Outing | Adult Lunch
$75

Sales begin May 1st, 2026...

  • Lunch and ceremony — Opens @ 2:00 PM
2026 5th Annual Golf Outing | Child Lunch
$50

Sales begin May 1st, 2026...

  • Lunch and ceremony — Opens @ 2:00 PM
Swag Partner | Impactor Level
$12,500

As the Swag Partner, your brand becomes part of every golfer’s experience from start to finish. Your logo will appear on all pin flags and a premium merch item included in every player’s pack, ensuring lasting visibility on and off the course. This package also includes top sponsor backdrop placement, range and putting green signage, premier website placement with links, social media highlights, and event-day recognition. In addition, you’ll enjoy two foursomes with full player packs, gourmet breakfast, buffet lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop.

Golf Ball Partner | Impactor Level
$7,500

The Golf Ball Partner offers one of the most memorable brand touchpoints of the day—your logo featured on every golf ball given to players. This package includes backdrop, range, and putting green signage, one hole sign on the course, website and social media features, and event-day recognition. You’ll also receive two foursomes with full player packs, breakfast, lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop, making this a high-impact and highly visible partnership.

Cigar Partner | Impactor Level
$5,000

As the Cigar Partner, your logo will be featured on custom cigars distributed to golfers, creating a premium and memorable brand experience. This package includes backdrop, range, and putting green signage, one hole sign, website and social media features, and event-day recognition. You’ll also receive two foursomes with full player packs, gourmet breakfast, buffet lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop.

Breakfast Partner | Impactor Level
$5,000

The Breakfast Partner is front and center at the start of the day, with branded signage at the breakfast area welcoming golfers before tee-off. This package includes backdrop, range, and putting green signage, one hole sign, website and social media features, and morning recognition. You’ll also enjoy two foursomes with full player packs, gourmet breakfast, buffet lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop.

Lunch Partner | Impactor Level
$5,000

As the Lunch Partner, your brand will be showcased during one of the most social moments of the event. This package includes branded flags on all lunch tables, backdrop, range, and putting green signage, one hole sign, website and social media features, and recognition during lunch. You’ll also receive two foursomes with full player packs, breakfast, lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop.

Bar Sponsor | Impactor Level
$3,500

The Bar Partner places your brand where golfers naturally gather and unwind. Your signage will be featured at the main bar area, along with backdrop, range, and putting green signage, one hole sign, website and social media features, and recognition during awards. This package includes one foursome with full player packs, gourmet breakfast, buffet lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop.

Cart Sponsor | Impactor Level
$2,000

As a Cart Partner, your logo will be displayed on golf carts throughout the course, delivering constant visibility as players move from hole to hole. This package includes backdrop, range, and putting green signage, one hole sign, website and social media features, and recognition throughout the day. You’ll also receive one foursome with full player packs, breakfast, lunch, on-course drinks, contests, and access to raffles, 50/50, and the helicopter ball drop.

Showcase Sponsor | Builder Level
$500

The Showcase Sponsor package offers strong visibility at a flexible entry level. Your logo will be displayed on a 24” x 36” foamboard in the lunch hall and featured on the sponsor screen during lunch. Your company name, description, and link will also be included on the Fightstrong website, making this a great option for businesses looking to support the mission while gaining recognition.

Hole Sponsor | Builder Level
$250

As a Corporate Hole Sponsor, your company will be recognized with a 30” x 24” hole sign placed at a tee box, plus logo placement on the sponsor screen during lunch. Your business name, description, and link will also be featured on the Fightstrong website, providing both on-course and digital visibility.

Restaurant Hole Sponsor | Builder Level
$200

Designed specifically for restaurants and local businesses, this package includes a 30” x 24” hole sign at a tee box and logo placement on the sponsor screen during lunch. Restaurants that donate a $50 gift card for raffles receive a $50 discount. Your company name, description, and link will also be featured on the Fightstrong website.

Family Hole Sponsor | Builder Level
$200

The Family Hole Sponsor is a meaningful way for families or individuals to show support. This package includes a 30” x 24” hole sign at a tee box with your family name or slogan, along with recognition on the sponsor screen during lunch. It’s a simple yet powerful way to be part of the day and the mission.

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