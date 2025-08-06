The Fin Club Shop

The 2026 Makos Annual Award Ceremony will be held Tuesday, May 5, at 6:30pm at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre for the Arts.



After hearing feedback from last year, we're thrilled to announce we've secured a larger venue with a capacity of 300 guests.





Tickets are required for entry and are sold to ensure compliance with fire code occupancy limits. When checking out, you'll be prompted to select a ticket type — please choose Swimmer/Coach if purchasing for a swimmer or coach. This category is quantity-limited to guarantee every swimmer and coach has a seat.





To ensure there's room for everyone, we ask that you limit attendance to immediate family members.





Any remaining Swimmer/Coach tickets will be released as general admission on May 3 at 5:00 PM. Ticket sales close May 4 at 5:00 PM.





We can't wait to celebrate with everyone — see you there!





Proceeds offset the cost of the 2026 Award Ceremony.