The Fin Club Shop

About this shop
Makos families — the end of the season is a great time to show our coaches how much they mean to us! This year we have 12 incredible coaches who show up every day to push our kids to reach their potential in the water and beyond. If you'd like to contribute to a group coach gift, please send your contribution by May 4 so we can present it at the Annual Awards Ceremony. Thank you!
The 2026 Makos Annual Award Ceremony will be held Tuesday, May 5, at 6:30pm at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre for the Arts.
After hearing feedback from last year, we're thrilled to announce we've secured a larger venue with a capacity of 300 guests.
Tickets are required for entry and are sold to ensure compliance with fire code occupancy limits. When checking out, you'll be prompted to select a ticket type — please choose Swimmer/Coach if purchasing for a swimmer or coach. This category is quantity-limited to guarantee every swimmer and coach has a seat.
To ensure there's room for everyone, we ask that you limit attendance to immediate family members.
Any remaining Swimmer/Coach tickets will be released as general admission on May 3 at 5:00 PM. Ticket sales close May 4 at 5:00 PM.
We can't wait to celebrate with everyone — see you there!
Proceeds offset the cost of the 2026 Award Ceremony.
A wonderful way to celebrate your swimmer! Slides will be featured during the 2026 Makos Annual Award Ceremony.
Each purchase includes space for 3 photos and a brief personal message — the perfect opportunity to tell them just how proud you are.
Sales close April 24 at 5:00 PM. Instructions for submitting your photos and message will be sent following that deadline. Slides must be sent to organizers by May 2, 5pm in order to be included.
Proceeds offset the cost of the 2026 Award Ceremony.
Join us on Sunday, April 19, 2026, as the Durham Bulls take on the Norfolk Tides at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. First pitch is at 1:05pm — a perfect Sunday evening outing for our swim community.
Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, NC
Seating: Weldon Mills Terrace (Right Field)
This semi-private terrace space includes:
Tickets are $40 per person
The Fin Club has pre-purchased tickets, and this event will be first come, first served.
We expect this to fill fast, so please secure your tickets as soon as possible to ensure your family has a spot.
We hope you’ll join us for a fun evening of baseball, food, and Makos community!
Limited quantity available. Silver, Green and Black teams earned this cap as a fundraiser prize.
Make a donation to the general fund in support of the Granite Falls Makos swim team including team equipment, team-building events, scholarships, financial assistance, guest speakers/training sessions, such as long-course pool rental, and more!
USA Swimming Motivational Times Bag Tags for 2024-2028
USA Swimming Motivational Times Bag Tags for 2024-2028
USA Swimming Motivational Times Bag Tags for 2024-2028
USA Swimming Motivational Times Bag Tags for 2024-2028
Custom ordered from Etsy.
Overstock from last sale. Youth Medium
Overstock from last sale. Youth Large
Overstock from last sale. Youth Medium
Overstock from last sale.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!