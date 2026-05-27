The Final Bell!

Value: $3500

Plan for the future with confidence through this comprehensive estate planning package for a married couple. This essential bundle from the Law Office of Shann M. Chaudry, includes a Last Will & Testament, Medical Power of Attorney, Durable Power of Attorney, HIPAA Authorization, Living Will, and guardian designation for minor children. Thoughtfully designed to protect your family and your wishes, this package offers invaluable peace of mind from a trusted legal team.