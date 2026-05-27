The Final Bell!

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Starting bid
Buy the class an ice cream social to celebrate the end of an awesome school year! You make the donation, we throw the party!
Starting bid
Buy the class an ice cream social to celebrate the end of an awesome school year! You make the donation, we throw the party!
Starting bid
Buy the class an ice cream social to celebrate the end of an awesome school year! You make the donation, we throw the party!
Starting bid
Value: $1500, Valid until July 31st 2026
Thank you to the team at Willow Radiance. The Opus Skin Resurfacing Treatment is perfect for treating texture, fine lines, wrinkles, malasma, and building collagen in the skin. They’ll have you looking well rested in no time!
Check out Willow Radiance at https://www.willowradiance.com/skin
Starting bid
Value $250
Make mess without the stress! Artworks generously donated a certificate for a 2-hour private party for 15 guests on a Monday or Friday. For an additional fee paid directly to Artworks, weekend parties can be made available.
Check out Artworks here: https://www.artworksartstudio.com/
Starting bid
Class Axe - $50 gift certificate
Channel your inner lumberjack with a $50 gift certificate to Class Axe Throwing! A thrilling and unique experience perfect for date night or group fun.
Starting bid
$80 Value
Extreme Escape- 2 passes
Escape Room San Antonio is a one-of-a-kind private escape room experience designed to ignite thrill-seekers who love a good challenge while solving a fun mystery in a short amount of time. Do you have what it takes to solve the mystery before time is up?
Starting bid
Value: $195
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day! Snooze is offering a set menu for 10. Enjoy brunch with friends and family.
Check out Snooze here: https://www.snoozeeatery.com/
Starting bid
Value: $167
A fusion of Pilates, yoga, and ballet. Pure Barre is a low impact, full body workout, for everybody. Enjoy a full Intro Month at any Pure Barre location in San Antonio.
Check out Pure Barre here: https://www.purebarre.com/
Starting bid
Joyeux Home Decor- $100 gift card
Looking to spruce up your home for spring? Stop in with your gift card from Joyeux, where the owners blend a love of antiques with a modern aesthetic.
Starting bid
Value $65
Kendra Scott - Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet in Black Opaque Glass. Elevate your style with a stunning Kendra Scott bracelet—classic, versatile, and perfect for everyday elegance.
Starting bid
$96 Value
SAMA- 4 guest passes. Explore 5,000 Years of Art, People, and Culture. A visit to the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) takes
you around the world and through five thousand years of art in a complex of buildings that once housed the Lone Star Brewery
Starting bid
Value $110
Enjoy a curated gift basket from Postino featuring wine, a gift card, and fun extras—perfect for a cozy night in or entertaining guests.
Starting bid
Value: $3500
Plan for the future with confidence through this comprehensive estate planning package for a married couple. This essential bundle from the Law Office of Shann M. Chaudry, includes a Last Will & Testament, Medical Power of Attorney, Durable Power of Attorney, HIPAA Authorization, Living Will, and guardian designation for minor children. Thoughtfully designed to protect your family and your wishes, this package offers invaluable peace of mind from a trusted legal team.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!