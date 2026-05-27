Friends of Monte Vista Montessori
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Friends of Monte Vista Montessori

Hosted by

Friends of Monte Vista Montessori

About this event

Sales closed

The Final Bell!

Pick-up location

237 W Magnolia Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA

Buy an Ice Cream Social for Ms Yvonne and Mr Niko's Class item
Buy an Ice Cream Social for Ms Yvonne and Mr Niko's Class
$20

Starting bid

Buy the class an ice cream social to celebrate the end of an awesome school year! You make the donation, we throw the party!

Buy an Ice Cream Social for Ms Myra and Ms Cindy's Class item
Buy an Ice Cream Social for Ms Myra and Ms Cindy's Class
$20

Starting bid

Buy the class an ice cream social to celebrate the end of an awesome school year! You make the donation, we throw the party!

Buy an Ice Cream Social for Ms Hilari and Ms Destiny's Class item
Buy an Ice Cream Social for Ms Hilari and Ms Destiny's Class
$20

Starting bid

Buy the class an ice cream social to celebrate the end of an awesome school year! You make the donation, we throw the party!

Willow Radiance Opus Skin Resurfacing Treatment item
Willow Radiance Opus Skin Resurfacing Treatment
$500

Starting bid

Value: $1500, Valid until July 31st 2026

Thank you to the team at Willow Radiance. The Opus Skin Resurfacing Treatment is perfect for treating texture, fine lines, wrinkles, malasma, and building collagen in the skin. They’ll have you looking well rested in no time!


Check out Willow Radiance at https://www.willowradiance.com/skin

Artworks 2 Hour Party (Monday or Friday) item
Artworks 2 Hour Party (Monday or Friday)
$100

Starting bid

Value $250

Make mess without the stress! Artworks generously donated a certificate for a 2-hour private party for 15 guests on a Monday or Friday. For an additional fee paid directly to Artworks, weekend parties can be made available.


Check out Artworks here: https://www.artworksartstudio.com/

Class Axe Gift Certificate ($50) item
Class Axe Gift Certificate ($50)
$20

Starting bid

Class Axe - $50 gift certificate
Channel your inner lumberjack with a $50 gift certificate to Class Axe Throwing! A thrilling and unique experience perfect for date night or group fun.

Extreme Escape - 2 passes item
Extreme Escape - 2 passes
$30

Starting bid

$80 Value

Extreme Escape- 2 passes

Escape Room San Antonio is a one-of-a-kind private escape room experience designed to ignite thrill-seekers who love a good challenge while solving a fun mystery in a short amount of time. Do you have what it takes to solve the mystery before time is up?

Snooze Table for 10 item
Snooze Table for 10
$75

Starting bid

Value: $195

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day! Snooze is offering a set menu for 10. Enjoy brunch with friends and family.


Check out Snooze here: https://www.snoozeeatery.com/

Pure Barre Intro Class and Grip Socks item
Pure Barre Intro Class and Grip Socks
$65

Starting bid

Value: $167

A fusion of Pilates, yoga, and ballet. Pure Barre is a low impact, full body workout, for everybody. Enjoy a full Intro Month at any Pure Barre location in San Antonio.


Check out Pure Barre here: https://www.purebarre.com/

Joyeux Home Decor- $100 gift card item
Joyeux Home Decor- $100 gift card
$40

Starting bid

Joyeux Home Decor- $100 gift card

Looking to spruce up your home for spring? Stop in with your gift card from Joyeux, where the owners blend a love of antiques with a modern aesthetic.

Kendra Scott Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet item
Kendra Scott Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet
$25

Starting bid

Value $65

Kendra Scott - Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet in Black Opaque Glass. Elevate your style with a stunning Kendra Scott bracelet—classic, versatile, and perfect for everyday elegance.

San Antonio Museum of Art - 4 Guest Passes item
San Antonio Museum of Art - 4 Guest Passes
$30

Starting bid

$96 Value

SAMA- 4 guest passes. Explore 5,000 Years of Art, People, and Culture. A visit to the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) takes

you around the world and through five thousand years of art in a complex of buildings that once housed the Lone Star Brewery

Postino Wine and Gift Card Basket item
Postino Wine and Gift Card Basket
$40

Starting bid

Value $110

Enjoy a curated gift basket from Postino featuring wine, a gift card, and fun extras—perfect for a cozy night in or entertaining guests.

Comprehensive Estate Planning item
Comprehensive Estate Planning
$1,250

Starting bid

Value: $3500

Plan for the future with confidence through this comprehensive estate planning package for a married couple. This essential bundle from the Law Office of Shann M. Chaudry, includes a Last Will & Testament, Medical Power of Attorney, Durable Power of Attorney, HIPAA Authorization, Living Will, and guardian designation for minor children. Thoughtfully designed to protect your family and your wishes, this package offers invaluable peace of mind from a trusted legal team.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!