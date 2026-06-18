The First Annual Gold Star Ride Foundation Celebrity Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Patriotic themed Scentsy Gift Basket includes: “Let Freedom Ring” lit decor, “Waves & Wings” warmer, Six assorted 3.2oz wax melts in assorted scents, Sterling Silver chain with matching American flag pendant and earrings, Portable heart-shaped mini diffuser with two pods, “Johnny Appleseed” scented wipes and bathroom cleaner, and “Baked Apple Pie” room spray. All of this is in a lovely white basket; enough for you and a gift for someone special.
The retail value of the basket is well over $200.
Starting bid
Starting bid
The Players Championship is an annual golf tournament on the PGA Tour. Originally known as
the Tournament Players Championship, it began in 1974. The Players Championship offers the
highest prize fund of any tournament in golf. The field usually includes the top 50 players in the
world rankings, but unlike the three major championships staged in the United States, it is not
an official event on the European Tour. The Players has often been considered the unofficial
"fifth major" due to its prestige, its host course, the TPC at Sawgrass Stadium Course and its
considerably larger purse.
Experience Includes
Hyatt Regency Jacksonville 3 Night Stay or similar for
(2)
Tickets for Final Saturday and Sunday Rounds of the
Players Championship 2027 at TPC Sawgrass in
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL for (2)
Dinner at LongHorn Steakhouse or Ruth's Chris
Steak House for (2)
Starting bid
Signed by Angus Young, Malcolm Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams, and Phil Rudd.
Forensic authentication Certificate Attached to Guitar.
Starting bid
Signed by Jimmy Buffet.
Forensic Authentication Certificate is Attached to the Guitar.
Starting bid
Signed by Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Freshley, and Peter Criss.
Forensic Authentication Certificate is Attached to Guitar.
Starting bid
Signed by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson.
Forensic Authentication Certificate Attached to Guitar.
Starting bid
Signed by Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, and Joey Kramer.
Forensic Authentication Certificate is Attached to Guitar.
Starting bid
Framed Poster and mini Wheaties boxes signed by Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods respectively.
Forensic Authentication Certificate enclosed with item.
Starting bid
Framed poster measuring 8x10" framed with movie stills and signed by Bill Murray and Chevy Chase.
Forensic Authentication Certificate Enclosed with Item.
Starting bid
Full-size Miami Dolphins Helmet, signed by Dan Marino, Don Shula, Mark Duper, Jason Taylor, Mark Clayton, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Cameron Wake, Ricky Williams, Larry Little, and Zach Thomas.
Stand with plaque and mirrored cover is included alongside Forensic Authentication Certificate.
Starting bid
Signed by Garth Brooks.
Forensic Authentication Certificate is Attached to Guitar.
Starting bid
Framed poster measuring 11x17" signed by George Foreman and Muhammad Ali.
Forensic Authentication Certificate Enclosed with Item.
Starting bid
Signed by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts, and Bill Wyman.
Forensic Authentication Certificate is Attached to Guitar.
Starting bid
Framed poster measuring 8x10" framed with program stills and signed by Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards.
Forensic Authentication Certificate Enclosed with Item.
Starting bid
Framed poster measuring 8x10" framed with movie stills and signed by Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michale Hall, and Ally Sheady.
Forensic Authentication Certificate Enclosed with Item.
Starting bid
Framed poster measuring 8x10" framed with movie stills and signed by Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro.
Forensic Authentication Certificate Enclosed with Item.
Starting bid
Signed by Eric Clapton.
Forensic Authentication Certificate is Attached to Guitar.
Starting bid
Free Carbone's pizza delivery once a month for 5 months!
One free Family Meal Deal per month for 5 months. This includes a Large, 2-item pizza, 4 pieces of cheese bread, a 6oz sauce, and a 2-liter of Coke.
Valid at Inver Grove Heights location.
Starting bid
Free Carbone's pizza delivery once a month for 5 months!
One free Family Meal Deal per month for 5 months. This includes a Large, 2-item pizza, 4 pieces of cheese bread, a 6oz sauce, and a 2-liter of Coke.
Valid at Inver Grove Heights location.
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