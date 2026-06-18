A motorcycle chain forms a circle around a logo featuring a spark plug with wings, an American flag, a gold star, and the words "GOLD STAR RIDE FOUNDATION."
The Gold Star Ride Foundation

Hosted by

The Gold Star Ride Foundation

About this event

The First Annual Gold Star Ride Foundation Celebrity Silent Auction

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Scentsy Gift Basket item
Scentsy Gift Basket item
Scentsy Gift Basket item
Scentsy Gift Basket item
Scentsy Gift Basket item
Scentsy Gift Basket item
Scentsy Gift Basket item
Scentsy Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

Patriotic themed Scentsy Gift Basket includes: “Let Freedom Ring” lit decor, “Waves & Wings” warmer, Six assorted 3.2oz wax melts in assorted scents, Sterling Silver chain with matching American flag pendant and earrings, Portable heart-shaped mini diffuser with two pods, “Johnny Appleseed” scented wipes and bathroom cleaner, and “Baked Apple Pie” room spray. All of this is in a lovely white basket; enough for you and a gift for someone special.


The retail value of the basket is well over $200.

Ultimate Sports Fan Experience item
Ultimate Sports Fan Experience
$3,200

Starting bid

It's Sports Mania at Any Game in the Contiguous U.S., Out of Dozens of Teams When You Take Your Choice of an Exciting NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS or PGA Regular Season Game or Tournament with Reserved Tickets for Three Days & Two Nights for Two (Land Only)
Your trip for two includes:
  • 3 days/2 nights accommodations at your chosen destination at either Hyatt place, Hilton Garden inn, Doubletree hotels or similar
  • 2 reserved tickets to your choice of any regular season game or tournament in the Contiguous U.S.
  • Daily complimentary breakfast
  • All room related taxes
  • Free concierge reservation service
The Players Championship Package item
The Players Championship Package
$4,100

Starting bid

The Players Championship is an annual golf tournament on the PGA Tour. Originally known as

the Tournament Players Championship, it began in 1974. The Players Championship offers the

highest prize fund of any tournament in golf. The field usually includes the top 50 players in the

world rankings, but unlike the three major championships staged in the United States, it is not

an official event on the European Tour. The Players has often been considered the unofficial

"fifth major" due to its prestige, its host course, the TPC at Sawgrass Stadium Course and its

considerably larger purse.


Experience Includes

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville 3 Night Stay or similar for

(2)

Tickets for Final Saturday and Sunday Rounds of the

Players Championship 2027 at TPC Sawgrass in

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL for (2)

Dinner at LongHorn Steakhouse or Ruth's Chris

Steak House for (2)

ACDC Signed Electric Guitar item
ACDC Signed Electric Guitar item
ACDC Signed Electric Guitar item
ACDC Signed Electric Guitar item
ACDC Signed Electric Guitar item
ACDC Signed Electric Guitar
$2,000

Starting bid

Signed by Angus Young, Malcolm Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams, and Phil Rudd.


Forensic authentication Certificate Attached to Guitar.

Jimmy Buffet Signed Electric Guitar item
Jimmy Buffet Signed Electric Guitar item
Jimmy Buffet Signed Electric Guitar item
Jimmy Buffet Signed Electric Guitar item
Jimmy Buffet Signed Electric Guitar
$2,000

Starting bid

Signed by Jimmy Buffet.


Forensic Authentication Certificate is Attached to the Guitar.

KISS Signed Electric Guitar item
KISS Signed Electric Guitar item
KISS Signed Electric Guitar item
KISS Signed Electric Guitar item
KISS Signed Electric Guitar item
KISS Signed Electric Guitar
$2,000

Starting bid

Signed by Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Freshley, and Peter Criss.


Forensic Authentication Certificate is Attached to Guitar.

The Highwaymen Signed Electric Guitar item
The Highwaymen Signed Electric Guitar item
The Highwaymen Signed Electric Guitar item
The Highwaymen Signed Electric Guitar item
The Highwaymen Signed Electric Guitar item
The Highwaymen Signed Electric Guitar
$2,600

Starting bid

Signed by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson.


Forensic Authentication Certificate Attached to Guitar.

Aerosmith Epiphone Les Paul Signed Electric Guitar item
Aerosmith Epiphone Les Paul Signed Electric Guitar item
Aerosmith Epiphone Les Paul Signed Electric Guitar item
Aerosmith Epiphone Les Paul Signed Electric Guitar item
Aerosmith Epiphone Les Paul Signed Electric Guitar item
Aerosmith Epiphone Les Paul Signed Electric Guitar
$2,600

Starting bid

Signed by Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, and Joey Kramer.


Forensic Authentication Certificate is Attached to Guitar.

Arnold Palmer & Tiger Woods Signed Wheaties Display item
Arnold Palmer & Tiger Woods Signed Wheaties Display item
Arnold Palmer & Tiger Woods Signed Wheaties Display item
Arnold Palmer & Tiger Woods Signed Wheaties Display
$1,000

Starting bid

Framed Poster and mini Wheaties boxes signed by Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods respectively.


Forensic Authentication Certificate enclosed with item.

8x10 Caddyshack Poster Signed by Chevy Chase and Bill Murray item
8x10 Caddyshack Poster Signed by Chevy Chase and Bill Murray item
8x10 Caddyshack Poster Signed by Chevy Chase and Bill Murray item
8x10 Caddyshack Poster Signed by Chevy Chase and Bill Murray
$600

Starting bid

Framed poster measuring 8x10" framed with movie stills and signed by Bill Murray and Chevy Chase.


Forensic Authentication Certificate Enclosed with Item.

Miami Dolphins Legends Signed Helmet item
Miami Dolphins Legends Signed Helmet item
Miami Dolphins Legends Signed Helmet item
Miami Dolphins Legends Signed Helmet item
Miami Dolphins Legends Signed Helmet item
Miami Dolphins Legends Signed Helmet item
Miami Dolphins Legends Signed Helmet item
Miami Dolphins Legends Signed Helmet item
Miami Dolphins Legends Signed Helmet
$2,000

Starting bid

Full-size Miami Dolphins Helmet, signed by Dan Marino, Don Shula, Mark Duper, Jason Taylor, Mark Clayton, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Cameron Wake, Ricky Williams, Larry Little, and Zach Thomas.


Stand with plaque and mirrored cover is included alongside Forensic Authentication Certificate.

Garth Brooks Signed Acoustic Guitar item
Garth Brooks Signed Acoustic Guitar item
Garth Brooks Signed Acoustic Guitar item
Garth Brooks Signed Acoustic Guitar item
Garth Brooks Signed Acoustic Guitar item
Garth Brooks Signed Acoustic Guitar
$1,750

Starting bid

Signed by Garth Brooks.


Forensic Authentication Certificate is Attached to Guitar.

11x17 Muhammad Ali v. George Foreman Signed Poster item
11x17 Muhammad Ali v. George Foreman Signed Poster item
11x17 Muhammad Ali v. George Foreman Signed Poster item
11x17 Muhammad Ali v. George Foreman Signed Poster
$900

Starting bid

Framed poster measuring 11x17" signed by George Foreman and Muhammad Ali.


Forensic Authentication Certificate Enclosed with Item.

The Rolling Stones Signed Electric Guitar item
The Rolling Stones Signed Electric Guitar item
The Rolling Stones Signed Electric Guitar item
The Rolling Stones Signed Electric Guitar item
The Rolling Stones Signed Electric Guitar
$2,600

Starting bid

Signed by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts, and Bill Wyman.


Forensic Authentication Certificate is Attached to Guitar.

8x10 Seinfeld Signed Poster item
8x10 Seinfeld Signed Poster item
8x10 Seinfeld Signed Poster item
8x10 Seinfeld Signed Poster
$650

Starting bid

Framed poster measuring 8x10" framed with program stills and signed by Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards.


Forensic Authentication Certificate Enclosed with Item.

8x10 The Breakfast Club Signed Poster Display item
8x10 The Breakfast Club Signed Poster Display item
8x10 The Breakfast Club Signed Poster Display item
8x10 The Breakfast Club Signed Poster Display
$700

Starting bid

Framed poster measuring 8x10" framed with movie stills and signed by Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michale Hall, and Ally Sheady.


Forensic Authentication Certificate Enclosed with Item.

8x10 The Godfather II Signed Poster Display item
8x10 The Godfather II Signed Poster Display item
8x10 The Godfather II Signed Poster Display item
8x10 The Godfather II Signed Poster Display
$650

Starting bid

Framed poster measuring 8x10" framed with movie stills and signed by Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro.


Forensic Authentication Certificate Enclosed with Item.

Eric Clapton Signed Electric Guitar item
Eric Clapton Signed Electric Guitar item
Eric Clapton Signed Electric Guitar item
Eric Clapton Signed Electric Guitar
$2,000

Starting bid

Signed by Eric Clapton.


Forensic Authentication Certificate is Attached to Guitar.

Feed The Family! item
Feed The Family!
$150

Starting bid

Free Carbone's pizza delivery once a month for 5 months!


One free Family Meal Deal per month for 5 months. This includes a Large, 2-item pizza, 4 pieces of cheese bread, a 6oz sauce, and a 2-liter of Coke.


Valid at Inver Grove Heights location.

Feed The Family! item
Feed The Family!
$150

Starting bid

Free Carbone's pizza delivery once a month for 5 months!


One free Family Meal Deal per month for 5 months. This includes a Large, 2-item pizza, 4 pieces of cheese bread, a 6oz sauce, and a 2-liter of Coke.


Valid at Inver Grove Heights location.

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