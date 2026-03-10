The First Circle of Care Honors

About this event
General Admission — $125 Honorees awarded. Fireside chat with Ms. Kennedy, Barbara Ciara, and LaJuana Collins, MD. Free copy of Jayne Kennedy's book included with every ticket. Dessert reception following. This is not a sit-down meal.
VIP Admission — $155 Free copy of Jayne Kennedy's book included. Priority entry to book signing. Reserved seating. All General Admission inclusions.
Tickets purchased at the door on Sunday, June 14 will be subject to day-of pricing: • Day-of General Admission: $175
All tickets — advance and day-of — include a free copy of Jayne Kennedy's book and access to the closing book signing.
Reserve your seat now to secure advance pricing and guarantee your spot. Day-of admission is subject to availability.
Day-of VIP Admission: $205
All tickets — advance and day-of — include a free copy of Jayne Kennedy's book and access to the closing book signing.
Reserve your seat now to secure advance pricing and guarantee your spot. Day-of admission is subject to availability.
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