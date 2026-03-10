Medicine & Music -Healing, Hope and Harmony, Inc.

Hosted by

Medicine & Music -Healing, Hope and Harmony, Inc.

About this event

The First Circle of Care Honors

100 E Main St

Norfolk, VA 23510, USA

Advance General Admission
$125

General Admission — $125 Honorees awarded. Fireside chat with Ms. Kennedy, Barbara Ciara, and LaJuana Collins, MD. Free copy of Jayne Kennedy's book included with every ticket. Dessert reception following. This is not a sit-down meal.

Advance VIP Admission
$155

VIP Admission — $155 Free copy of Jayne Kennedy's book included. Priority entry to book signing. Reserved seating. All General Admission inclusions.

Day-of General Admission
$175

Tickets purchased at the door on Sunday, June 14 will be subject to day-of pricing: • Day-of General Admission: $175

All tickets — advance and day-of — include a free copy of Jayne Kennedy's book and access to the closing book signing.

Reserve your seat now to secure advance pricing and guarantee your spot. Day-of admission is subject to availability.

Day-of VIP Admission: $205
$205

Day-of VIP Admission: $205

All tickets — advance and day-of — include a free copy of Jayne Kennedy's book and access to the closing book signing.

Reserve your seat now to secure advance pricing and guarantee your spot. Day-of admission is subject to availability.

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