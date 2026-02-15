The Secret Course

The First Course

Solana Beach

CA, USA

One Seat at the Table
$195
  • Four-course dinner curated in collaboration with a local chef
  • Four wine pairings, thoughtfully selected by the chef
  • Luxury gift box with items in collaboration from the restaurant and The Secret Course
  • Chef story for each course, sharing inspiration, technique, and personal culinary journeys.
  • First-time access to The Secret Course: join this invitation-only culinary club.
  • Tax-deductible portion of ticket (~$50) supporting micro-grants for local resaurants and emerging chefs.
  • Photography during the evening may be used for social media and promotional purposes.
Micro-Grant Amplifier
$15

Increase your impact: This $15 Micro-Grant Amplifier directly fuels more funding toward our micro-grants for local restaurants and scholarships for emerging culinary talent. Even small contributions meaningfully expand what and who we’re able to support.

Fully tax-deductible: This optional $15 is a charitable contribution to our 501(c)(3), separate from your ticket purchase and eligible as a tax-deductible donation.

