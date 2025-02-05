The FIsh Foundation - Membership 003

A one-time charitable donation of $130,000 and a commitment of $150 per month after opening day. Our Fish Life Members Club are members for life with the monthly royalty. A Fish-Life Membership Receives on opening day: 4 premium seats to any worship concert: cabanas first come first serve based on availability A merchandise welcome gift $100 game play card for arcade each month 4 Season passes each year while active supporters of The Fish 2 marketing activations within the park for a business or charity of choice 1 week booking each year in our glamping village – camp site 1 Preferred parking pass 4 fast passes per visit 2 surfing lessons each year 2 guest passes per month, no roll over Plaque and Fish medallion posted in park 20% off at Restaurants and Retail Store

