The Fish Foundation, Inc

Offered by

The Fish Foundation, Inc

About the memberships

The Fish Adventure Park

Fish Adventure Park Partnership
$800,000

No expiration

Building Faith-Based Entertainment Excellence in Central Florida

Fish Adventure Park represents a groundbreaking $3.2 billion themed entertainment destination designed to compete directly with Disney while offering families authentic biblical storytelling, character development, and cultural bridge-building experiences. Located on 1,720 acres in Central Florida's proven tourism corridor, this unprecedented development will serve the underserved market seeking values-based family entertainment.

Pre-Development Investment Opportunity: $800,000

We seek an initial preliminary investment of $800,000 to complete critical pre-development activities that will position this project for major institutional investment and regulatory approvals. This strategic investment will enable us to:

Market and Financial Analysis

  • Complete comprehensive feasibility studies analyzing market demand, competitive positioning, and financial projections for the $3.2 billion development
  • Conduct detailed visitor projection modeling and revenue analysis
  • Assess competitive landscape and differentiation strategies
  • Develop comprehensive business plan for institutional investors

Land Development and Expansion

  • Secure rezoning approvals for 1,720 acres from low-density residential to commercial tourism development
  • Navigate county planning and zoning processes for entertainment destination use
  • Evaluate acquisition options for an additional 2,000 acres of connecting property to create a 3,720-acre integrated destination
  • Conduct title searches, environmental assessments, and acquisition feasibility studies

Engineering and Infrastructure Planning

  • Complete engineering assessments for infrastructure development, environmental impact, and construction feasibility
  • Design preliminary site plans and attraction layouts
  • Assess utility requirements, transportation access, and construction logistics
  • Conduct environmental impact studies and permitting preparation


Fish-Life Membership "Exodus"
$130,000

No expiration

A one-time charitable donation of $130,000 and a commitment of $150 per month after opening day. Our Fish Life Members Club are members for life with the monthly royalty.
A Fish-Life Membership Receives on opening day:
4 premium seats to any worship concert: cabanas first come first serve
based on availability
A merchandise welcome gift
$100 game play card for arcade each month
4 Season passes each year while active
supporters of The Fish
2 marketing activations within the park for a
business or charity of choice
1 week booking each year in our glamping
village – camp site
1 Preferred parking pass
4 fast passes per visit
2 surfing lessons each year
2 guest passes per month, no roll over
Plaque and Fish medallion posted in park
20% off at Restaurants and Retail Store

Fish-Life Membership "Leviticus"
$130,000

No expiration

A one-time charitable donation of $130,000 and a commitment of $150 per month after opening day. Our Fish Life Members Club are members for life with the monthly royalty.
A Fish-Life Membership Receives on opening day:
4 premium seats to any worship concert: cabanas first come first serve
based on availability
A merchandise welcome gift
$100 game play card for arcade each month
4 Season passes each year while active
supporters of The Fish
2 marketing activations within the park for a
business or charity of choice
1 week booking each year in our glamping
village – camp site
1 Preferred parking pass
4 fast passes per visit
2 surfing lessons each year
2 guest passes per month, no roll over
Plaque and Fish medallion posted in park
20% off at Restaurants and Retail Store

Fish-Life Membership "Numbers"
$130,000

No expiration

A one-time charitable donation of $130,000 and a commitment of $150 per month after opening day. Our Fish Life Members Club are members for life with the monthly royalty.
A Fish-Life Membership Receives on opening day:
4 premium seats to any worship concert: cabanas first come first serve
based on availability
A merchandise welcome gift
$100 game play card for arcade each month
4 Season passes each year while active
supporters of The Fish
2 marketing activations within the park for a
business or charity of choice
1 week booking each year in our glamping
village – camp site
1 Preferred parking pass
4 fast passes per visit
2 surfing lessons each year
2 guest passes per month, no roll over
Plaque and Fish medallion posted in park
20% off at Restaurants and Retail Store

Fish-Life Membership "Deuteronomy"
$130,000

No expiration

A one-time charitable donation of $130,000 and a commitment of $150 per month after opening day. Our Fish Life Members Club are members for life with the monthly royalty.
A Fish-Life Membership Receives on opening day:
4 premium seats to any worship concert: cabanas first come first serve
based on availability
A merchandise welcome gift
$100 game play card for arcade each month
4 Season passes each year while active
supporters of The Fish
2 marketing activations within the park for a
business or charity of choice
1 week booking each year in our glamping
village – camp site
1 Preferred parking pass
4 fast passes per visit
2 surfing lessons each year
2 guest passes per month, no roll over
Plaque and Fish medallion posted in park
20% off at Restaurants and Retail Store

Fish-Life Membership "Joshua"
$130,000

No expiration

A one-time charitable donation of $130,000 and a commitment of $150 per month after opening day. Our Fish Life Members Club are members for life with the monthly royalty.
A Fish-Life Membership Receives on opening day:
4 premium seats to any worship concert: cabanas first come first serve
based on availability
A merchandise welcome gift
$100 game play card for arcade each month
4 Season passes each year while active
supporters of The Fish
2 marketing activations within the park for a
business or charity of choice
1 week booking each year in our glamping
village – camp site
1 Preferred parking pass
4 fast passes per visit
2 surfing lessons each year
2 guest passes per month, no roll over
Plaque and Fish medallion posted in park
20% off at Restaurants and Retail Store

Fish-Life Membership "Judges"
$130,000

No expiration

A one-time charitable donation of $130,000 and a commitment of $150 per month after opening day. Our Fish Life Members Club are members for life with the monthly royalty.
A Fish-Life Membership Receives on opening day:
4 premium seats to any worship concert: cabanas first come first serve
based on availability
A merchandise welcome gift
$100 game play card for arcade each month
4 Season passes each year while active
supporters of The Fish
2 marketing activations within the park for a
business or charity of choice
1 week booking each year in our glamping
village – camp site
1 Preferred parking pass
4 fast passes per visit
2 surfing lessons each year
2 guest passes per month, no roll over
Plaque and Fish medallion posted in park
20% off at Restaurants and Retail Store

Fish-Life Membership "Ruth"
$130,000

No expiration

A one-time charitable donation of $130,000 and a commitment of $150 per month after opening day. Our Fish Life Members Club are members for life with the monthly royalty.
A Fish-Life Membership Receives on opening day:
4 premium seats to any worship concert: cabanas first come first serve
based on availability
A merchandise welcome gift
$100 game play card for arcade each month
4 Season passes each year while active
supporters of The Fish
2 marketing activations within the park for a
business or charity of choice
1 week booking each year in our glamping
village – camp site
1 Preferred parking pass
4 fast passes per visit
2 surfing lessons each year
2 guest passes per month, no roll over
Plaque and Fish medallion posted in park
20% off at Restaurants and Retail Store

Fish-Life Membership "1 Samuel"
$130,000

No expiration

A one-time charitable donation of $130,000 and a commitment of $150 per month after opening day. Our Fish Life Members Club are members for life with the monthly royalty.
A Fish-Life Membership Receives on opening day:
4 premium seats to any worship concert: cabanas first come first serve
based on availability
A merchandise welcome gift
$100 game play card for arcade each month
4 Season passes each year while active
supporters of The Fish
2 marketing activations within the park for a
business or charity of choice
1 week booking each year in our glamping
village – camp site
1 Preferred parking pass
4 fast passes per visit
2 surfing lessons each year
2 guest passes per month, no roll over
Plaque and Fish medallion posted in park
20% off at Restaurants and Retail Store

Fish-Life Membership "2 Samuel"
$130,000

No expiration

A one-time charitable donation of $130,000 and a commitment of $150 per month after opening day. Our Fish Life Members Club are members for life with the monthly royalty.
A Fish-Life Membership Receives on opening day:
4 premium seats to any worship concert: cabanas first come first serve
based on availability
A merchandise welcome gift
$100 game play card for arcade each month
4 Season passes each year while active
supporters of The Fish
2 marketing activations within the park for a
business or charity of choice
1 week booking each year in our glamping
village – camp site
1 Preferred parking pass
4 fast passes per visit
2 surfing lessons each year
2 guest passes per month, no roll over
Plaque and Fish medallion posted in park
20% off at Restaurants and Retail Store

Add a donation for The Fish Foundation, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!