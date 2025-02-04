The Fish Adventure Park

Building Faith-Based Entertainment Excellence in Central Florida

Fish Adventure Park represents a groundbreaking $3.2 billion themed entertainment destination designed to compete directly with Disney while offering families authentic biblical storytelling, character development, and cultural bridge-building experiences. Located on 1,720 acres in Central Florida's proven tourism corridor, this unprecedented development will serve the underserved market seeking values-based family entertainment.

Pre-Development Investment Opportunity: $800,000

We seek an initial preliminary investment of $800,000 to complete critical pre-development activities that will position this project for major institutional investment and regulatory approvals. This strategic investment will enable us to:

Market and Financial Analysis

Complete comprehensive feasibility studies analyzing market demand, competitive positioning, and financial projections for the $3.2 billion development

Conduct detailed visitor projection modeling and revenue analysis

Assess competitive landscape and differentiation strategies

Develop comprehensive business plan for institutional investors

Land Development and Expansion

Secure rezoning approvals for 1,720 acres from low-density residential to commercial tourism development

Navigate county planning and zoning processes for entertainment destination use

Evaluate acquisition options for an additional 2,000 acres of connecting property to create a 3,720-acre integrated destination

Conduct title searches, environmental assessments, and acquisition feasibility studies

Engineering and Infrastructure Planning

Complete engineering assessments for infrastructure development, environmental impact, and construction feasibility

Design preliminary site plans and attraction layouts

Assess utility requirements, transportation access, and construction logistics

Conduct environmental impact studies and permitting preparation



