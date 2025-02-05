The Fish Foundation - Slide Sponsors

"Make Waves of Change:
Sponsor our Thrilling Waterslide and Transform Lives
The "Fish Waterpark" is seeking a compassionate corporate partner for our signature attraction - The Hurricane Coaster or one of our others. This isn't just any waterslide. It's a force for good in our community.
About the Attraction:
The Hurricane is an Exhilarating 60-foot drop with multi-spiral turns
State-of-the-art LED lighting effects
20,000+ riders monthly during peak season
Premier attraction at America's only nonprofit waterpark
Your Social Impact:
100% of sponsorship proceeds support our housing assistance and poverty relief programs
to support 5000+ families transitioning out of homelessness or poverty
Providing job training and employment opportunities
Funds year-round, community support services, and
Enabling free swim lessons for underprivileged youth
Sponsorship Benefits:
Named recognition on our most popular attraction
Featured placement in all marketing materials
Regular social media highlights of your community impact
Backdrop on Podcast posts
VIP access for corporate events
Tax-deductible contribution
Recognition in annual impact reports
Heaven Kids Zone
$5,000,000
The entire Kids zone will have 1 sponsor, where logos, descriptions and stories can be shared throughout the attraction. We will work with your team to incorporate your signature in tasteful respect around the play area. Contact us to learn more and help support this exciting project.
The entire Kids zone will have 1 sponsor, where logos, descriptions and stories can be shared throughout the attraction. We will work with your team to incorporate your signature in tasteful respect around the play area. Contact us to learn more and help support this exciting project.
Wave Pool Sponsor
$5,000,000
We are looking for 1 sponsor for our wave pool. We will share your logos, descriptions and stories throughout the attraction. We will work with your team to incorporate your signature in tasteful respect around the play area. Contact us to learn more and help support this exciting project.
We are looking for 1 sponsor for our wave pool. We will share your logos, descriptions and stories throughout the attraction. We will work with your team to incorporate your signature in tasteful respect around the play area. Contact us to learn more and help support this exciting project.
Croc Carnage
$1,000,000
The croc carnage is one of a kind. We are looking for 1 sponsor. We will share your logos, descriptions and stories throughout the attraction. We will work with your team to incorporate your signature in tasteful respect around the play area. Contact us to learn more and help support this exciting project.
The croc carnage is one of a kind. We are looking for 1 sponsor. We will share your logos, descriptions and stories throughout the attraction. We will work with your team to incorporate your signature in tasteful respect around the play area. Contact us to learn more and help support this exciting project.
Concert Stage
$6,500,000
Our concert stage will be the center piece for worship events. We are looking for one sponsor in this area. We will share your logos, descriptions and stories throughout the Stage and seating area. We will work with your team to incorporate your signature in tasteful respect around the play area. Contact us to learn more and help support this exciting project.
Our concert stage will be the center piece for worship events. We are looking for one sponsor in this area. We will share your logos, descriptions and stories throughout the Stage and seating area. We will work with your team to incorporate your signature in tasteful respect around the play area. Contact us to learn more and help support this exciting project.
Lazy River
$2,500,000
This is the largest lazy river in the US. We will tell the story of Jesus Christ throughout the journey. We are looking for 5 sponsors, each will represent 500 feet of the river, where your logos, descriptions and stories will be displayed. We will work with your team to incorporate your signature in tasteful respect around the play area. Contact us to learn more and help support this exciting project.
This is the largest lazy river in the US. We will tell the story of Jesus Christ throughout the journey. We are looking for 5 sponsors, each will represent 500 feet of the river, where your logos, descriptions and stories will be displayed. We will work with your team to incorporate your signature in tasteful respect around the play area. Contact us to learn more and help support this exciting project.
